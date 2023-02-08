If the way to a loved one’s heart is through their stomach, there’s no better approach to celebrating Valentine’s Day than with a trio of homemade treats!
COCOA-KISSED RED VELVET PANCAKES
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Yield: 10 pancakes
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons Nestlé Toll House Baking Cocoa
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup reduced-fat buttermilk or lowfat milk
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon red food coloring
- Heart-shaped pancake cutters or cookie cutters, optional
- Butter for garnish, optional
- Powdered sugar for garnish, optional
- Fresh berries for garnish, optional
- Maple syrup
PREPARATION
- In large bowl combine flour, sugar, baking cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt; stir well.
- In separate large bowl, whisk together egg, buttermilk, unsalted butter, vanilla extract and food coloring; add to flour mixture and stir to combine. Allow mixture to sit 5 minutes.
- Heat nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat; brush with oil or butter.
- When skillet is hot, add about 1/4 cup batter and cook until bubbles start to form on top, about 2 minutes; flip and cook 1-2 minutes, or until bottom is lightly browned.
- Serve immediately with syrup, and butter, powdered sugar and berries, if desired.
Tip: If using pancake or cookie cutters, be sure to coat with oil or nonstick spray so batter doesn’t stick.
STRAWBERRY MOUSSE
Servings: 6-8
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup strawberries, halved
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
- Assorted cubed fruit for serving
PREAPARATION
- In blender, purée strawberries until smooth; set aside.
- In mixing bowl, whip heavy cream and powdered sugar until fluffy.
- In separate mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth, add strawberry purée and mix until combined, then add whipped cream and stir until combined.
- Serve in bowl with fruit.
CRANBERRY RASPBERRY VANILLA PUNCH
Servings: 6-12
INGREDIENTS
- 8 cups cranberry-raspberry juice
- 8 1/2 cups cranberry ginger ale
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1pint raspberry sorbet
- Frozen cranberries for garnish
PREPARATION
- In large punch bowl, blend juice, ginger ale and vanilla extract.
- Add frozen cranberries and scoops of frozen sorbet; stir slightly and serve immediately.
V-Day in the kitchen
Whatever you’re cooking up for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day, make note of the following tips.
- Red is the color of love, so build your menu around fresh strawberries or raspberries, which pair perfectly with French toast or crepes, and can even dress up a simple bowl of cereal.
- Heart-healthy fare includes things like a fruity berry smoothie or a parfait layered with fresh fruit and low-fat yogurt and granola. Add a hint of loving indulgence by sprinkling dark chocolate shavings on top.
- If you plan on serving the Cocoa-Kissed Red Velvet Pancakes featured here, use heart-shaped cookie cutters to make them and add sweet garnishes like a dusting of powdered sugar and some fresh berries.