The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating Women’s History Month with GospelFest, an iteration of its signature series, Free Gospel Sundays. The event will feature an all-female lineup of Miami’s gospel stars, including Stellar Award winner and Grammy nominee Lisa Page Brooks, and will happen March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Little Haiti Cultural Center.
GospelFest features three stages of music and dance with performances from Yahsuko, Glory Shalom, Merian Terry, Lady Christina Robinson, Deana Butler Rahming, and Natalie Jordan Nixon & Family on smaller stages within the center. The Courtyard Stage will feature larger ensembles, including Sherry Moses & Company, Francine Ealey Murphy & Company, and Brooks. WPLG Local 10 News anchor Calvin Hughes and TV/radio personality Traci Cloyd will host.
The Liturgical Dance Stage will feature a workshop with Constance McIntyre, artistic director of The McIntyre Institute, a panel discussion on liturgical dance and gospel music, and liturgical dance showcases from dance troupes across Miami-Dade County. Workshop space is limited; would-be attendees are encouraged to RVSP at ArshCenter.org.
In between performances throughout the day, festgoers are invited to enjoy planned food truck vendors and shop at the local vendor marketplace in the cultural center complex.
Admission to GospelFest is free; RVSP at ArshtCenter.org.