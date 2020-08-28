“When Liberty Burns,” a documentary about the life and death of Arthur Lee McDuffie, a Black man and former United States Marine killed at the hands of Miami-Dade police officers more than 40 years ago, is being screened at the American Black Film Festival ABFF.On December 17th, 1979, after failing to stop at a traffic light, McDuffie took off on his motorcycle and police officers gave chase. After he surrendered he was beaten unconscious while handcuffed and in police custody. He later died while in hospital care.The acquittal of the officers involved of all murder charges in May of 1980 enraged the community and sparked the “McDuffie Riots.” Three days of unrest ensued, activating the National Guard in Miami-Dade County's predominately Black Liberty City neighborhood. When it was all over there were 18 people dead, 3,000 jobs lost and $100 million in damage. The riots ultimately became a symbol of the city’s struggle to contend with race relations and its sordid history during the Jim Crow era."There are a lot of people who don't want to talk about it," said Dudley Alexis, one of the filmmakers behind the documentary. "It’s become kind of a story in Miami that people try to bury, but the effects of what happened are still felt today. If you go to Liberty City the evidence of the riots is still there."The film chronicles McDuffie's life, told through his surviving children and siblings, and engages friends, lead detectives, eyewitnesses, historians and contemporary community activists in interviews, many speaking about the case on camera for the first time. It also examines the context in which Miami developed during the Jim Crow era, and traces the dynamics of race relations in the city as it tried to manage increasingly diverse ethnic populations, growth and change.“When Liberty Burns” premiered in March at the Miami Film Festival, winning the prestigious $30,000 Knight Made in MIA Award supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Producer/director Alexis was born in Haiti and immigrated to the U.S. in his teens, attending high school and college in Miami where he began studying fine art.The ABFF is an annual event dedicated to recognizing Black talent and showcasing quality film and television content by and about Black people. Committed to the belief that diverse artists deserve the same opportunities as their mainstream counterparts, ABFF founder Jeff Friday conceived the festival in 1997 as a vehicle to strengthen the Black entertainment community by fostering resource sharing, education and artistic collaboration.
Free screening of ‘When Liberty Burns’ documentary
An unflinching look at Miami’s past
