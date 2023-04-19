The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts celebrates Black creatives through poetry, music and theater as it kicks off its spring events.
Audiences will bask in local talents like the Deep Fried Funk Band performing a range of music, and the poetic work of four women in “Stories from the Womb” expressing the many aspects of womanhood.
Miami residents will also have the opportunity to experience Pastor Smokie Norful at the Arsht Center’s Free Gospel Sundays and see the award-winning Broadway hit “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.”
“Stories from the Womb,” which can be seen at the Spoken Soul Festival, is a multidisciplinary spoken-word experience that spotlights the voices of South Florida women. The event features four poets, including teaching artists, who work with incarcerated women through the Miami-based Beyond the Bars program, and women who are part of Spoken Soul. The immersive event will wrap up National Poetry Month on Friday, April 21.
The Spoken Soul Festival began as a grassroots project 15 years ago. “Stories from the Womb” arose out of the particular challenges facing women politically, socially and culturally, especially over the last several years, according to Natalie Lewis Schere, former talent coordinator and current sponsor of the event. It highlights narratives of female poets and their experiences related to the womb, which range from relationships with their mothers, birth stories, legislation around women's health, and so much more.
“These aren't just stories about the women themselves. They're sort of like a mélange of stories combined with other women in their lives,” said Schere. “It encompasses everything from sisterhood, the relationship we have with women in our lives, and I mean women we don’t know to mothers, motherhood. The experience of women at large.”
The free event begins at 7 p.m. in the Arsht’s Carnival Studio Theater. The early reservation window has closed, but seats may open up on the day of the event; call the Arsht Center box office at 305.949.6722 for more information.
The Grammy-winning and Miami-based Deep Fried Funk Band will be a part of the Arsht’s Live at the Plaza outdoor concert series. The group will deliver what’s sure to be a high-energy performance Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m., and give the audience everything from soul to R&B to jazz.
The band was established 20 years ago by drummer Jody Hill after traveling with groups such as the KC and The Sunshine Band and iconic singer-songwriter Betty Wright. Hill took an indefinite break from the music industry to spend time with his family, but his devotion to the craft brought him back to assemble the Deep Fried Funk Band.
The group began to perform with other artists and traveled across South Florida and the United States. Once the band gained traction, Hill sought singers to include in the group and offer the whole funk experience.
“I hope people feel blessed through the music that we bring, the vibe and happiness we bring,” said Hill. “I’ll be satisfied knowing that our playing and singing touched their heart and soul, and helped what they’ve been going through all week or all year.”
Tickets for the one night-only performance range from $20-$80 and are available at ArshtCenter.org.
The music continues on Sunday, April 30, with Grammy-winning artist Norful as he returns to the stage, joined by Rev. Melvin Dawson & The Genesis Fellowship Delegation.
Norful, a preacher’s son, grew up primarily in the church but had no desire to pursue preaching himself – he instead went on to become a high school history teacher. However, he eventually transitioned into preaching in 1997.
“I felt the overwhelming compulsion that I needed to serve in another capacity, so preaching the word of God was the way to do that. It was an emotional turn for me, but definitely, I never looked back,” he said.
As a young boy who grew up as part of his church’s children’s choir and playing instruments, Norful was surrounded by music. He carried a passion for it into adulthood, as he wrote and composed his own music. He made his solo album debut in 2002 with “I Need You Now,” which catapulted him to worldwide recognition and launched his career.
Norful stepped away from music after joining a seminary in Chicago, and then again later to focus on his congregation – until his sons persuaded him to go on tour for their sake, to teach them the music industry ropes and help write his recent single, “I Still Have You.” He returned to release a contemporary album, “Smokie Norful Live,” in 2009.
“I think the message of that song is the embodiment of the message of my whole ministry – to encourage people through hope, healing and empowerment, which is the ultimate goal every time I grab a microphone,” said Norful.
Free Gospel Sundays performances require first-access passes and are available at ArshtCenter.org.
If you missed “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” at the Broward Center last February, now is your chance to catch it at the Arsht May 9-14.
This blast to the past explores the beginning of The Temptations and the group’s rise to stardom, while diving into the personal and political conflicts that threatened to tear its members apart as the nation fell into civil unrest in the 1960s. The show tells the comedic tragedy with beloved hits such as “My Girl,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and so many more.
Michael Andreaus, who plays Otis Williams, auditioned for the Broadway and touring show on and off for years until finally earning the role of Barry Gordy with the national touring company. He highlights how the show reaches a cross-section of people, from Temptation fans to theater fans, and hopes to truthfully portray the music icons.
“There aren’t any real heroes in this story. Everybody is a real person with struggles through the show,” said Andreaus. “It doesn’t gloss over some of the less desirable aspects of the characters. It tells the whole truth of who these men were.”
While a theater fan, he did not see himself on the live stage, especially as a Black actor. Shows such as “Dreamgirls and “Ain’t Too Proud” showed him how the theater could tell Black stories, and he hoped to be part of that world.
“Knowing I’m part of something that has great representation for really wonderful Black artists is pretty awesome for me,” said Andreaus. “It makes me feel like I’m giving back a little bit and showing audiences something I didn’t really see at a young age.”
He shares that one of the show's central themes includes honor in sacrifice, as it tells the story of the alcoholism, drug abuse and racism The Temptations experienced yet were still able to climb to the top of the charts.
“I want people to realize that no matter what we go through or what sacrifices we make along the way, we can still achieve monumental things,” said Andreaus. “Your story isn't finished until it's finished, so take advantage of the opportunities when they come your way.”
Ticket range from $35-$130 and may be purchased at ArshtCenter.org or by calling the box office at 305.949.6722.