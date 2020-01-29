Welcome to the Social Whirl, a place where you can read about all the latest happenings around South Florida. I’ll be your host Daniella Pierre capturing and sharing highlights from many of the latest events. From birthday parties, retirements, fashion shows, weddings, brunches, anniversaries, church events and more, Social Whirl has got you covered. So, if you’re having an event or know of one, share it with Social Whirl.
Fundraiser for Master
The Hungry Black Man (Starex Smith) and a host of culinary experts and chefs came together to put on a charity fundraising event in honor of the late Master Naltan Johnson on Sunday, Jan. 26. The event was held in Overtown at a Space Called Tribe. Tamara Hollerman, the mother of Master was at the event being held in honor of her son. She was surrounded by friends and attendees at the event. Hollerman says she didn’t know The Hungry Black Man; he reached out to her concerning her son.
“I’m appreciate and thankful for his help. I’m a single parent just trying to do the best I can. I’m taking things one day at a time,” said Holleman.
Master, 16, was a student of Miami Jackson Senior High School and he lived in the Liberty City area. He was shot on the evening of Jan. 17. He died from his wounds Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. At the event, there was plenty of food and beverages and you could have your choice between six different dishes. There was seafood crab rice and sautéed shrimp by Crabman 305; barbeque by Josh of Grill Daddy’s; meatloaf by Tracy of Homestyle; griot by chef Fendler Charles; jerk chicken and macaroni and cheese by Lorna’s; specialty barbeque and marinated jerk by chef Lo. Patricia and Sanetta Guyton were there, too. They came all the way from Miami Gardens to support the fundraiser. All proceeds raised from the event will go to the family of Johnson. Master’s funeral will be Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Miami.
Carey Shuler moved to Palm Beach County
Barbara Carey Shuler, former Miami-Dade County commissioner attended the 20th Annual MLK Brunch at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, located at 170 NW Fifth Ave., in Delray Beach, Florida. Over 400 people attended the sold-out event. The museum is named after Solomon D. Spady, a Black educator and community leader in Delray Beach from 1922 to 1957. The museum is housed in the former home of Spady and has been open since 2001.
If you’ve been wondering what Shuler’s been up to lately, she’s a board member of the museum and now lives in Boynton Beach. If you remember Shuler when she lived in and served as a Miami-Dade commissioner, you would see from her picture that she still has an eye for fashion. Check her out in her all-white pantsuit and matching shoes. During the MLK Brunch, Shuler presented three local leaders awards for their advocacy and service to the Spady Museum: Mark Reingold; Addie Lee Hudson; and Nadine Jones Hart. Spady Museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is the only museum of its kind in Delray Beach. For more information call 561-279-8883.
Stafford’s battle-tested
People have asked all around town about the whereabouts of Cynthia Stafford and her status on the campaign trail for Florida Senate District 35. Well, just last week I ran into Stafford after church. She looked great and poised with an upbeat attitude. Stafford’s still in the race. To prove it, she pulled out two campaign items from her bag: a flyer and a donation envelope. Just taking a glance at the campaign flyer you can tell immediately that Stafford attended Miami Northwestern Senior High because it was written and designed in blue and gold. There’s just something about those Bulls. Her campaign slogan is “forward and upward the journey continues.”
And no need to ask or question Stafford as to why she’s qualified to be a state senator because she lists the top three reasons, with a check mark on the very front of her campaign flyer. “Battle-tested” was one a reason on Stafford’s campaign flyer that caught my eye. I think we can all relate to what battle-tested means and feels like living in this world today. Stafford says, “God had already revealed to me the outcome of the race.”
Stay tuned because after the results of elections are announced later this year, it will be revealed to us, too. Others vying for the seat are: Shevrin Jones, Daphne Campbell, Wilbur Harbin, Erhabor Ighodaro, and Josue Larose. Happy campaigning all!
AARP ladies in red and white
The ladies of the AARP Opa-locka Chapter No. 4005 were out in full force last week at the 27th annual 5000 Role Models Scholarship MLK Breakfast. Even though the room was packed, it was just something about these ladies stood out. They were all dressed alike. They had on their red AARP T-shirts with red and white hats on to match. I must say they were looking pretty sharp. The chapter president is Johnnie Kerr. She has been serving as president since 2019. Her brother Willie Williams, a veteran of the armed forces and 5000 Role Model, donated the table to the group to attend the breakfast. Other members and guests of Chapter No. 4005 are Lillian Taylor and Yvonne Hart.