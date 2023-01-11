MLK.

In an archived photo, the late minister and civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. waves to a crowd following the delivery of his famous “I have a Dream” speech in 1963 in Washington, D.C.

 (Au.org)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on Jan. 16 this year, celebrates the life and legacy of a civil rights leader and man of faith who dedicated his life to fighting for racial equality.

Each year, thousands of people gather in various cities across the nation to give back to their communities, reminisce on King’s impact and play their part in advancing his dream.

South Florida is no different. Here are some free events to consider this upcoming MLK Day weekend.

MLK Community Breakfast

Friday, Jan.13, 7-9 a.m.

Phichol Williams Community Center

951 SW Fourth St., Homestead

Eventbrite.com (search “Homestead/Florida City King Community Breakfast”); registration required

This year’s breakfast will be themed “The Power of the Dream” and highlight the ways King’s work has lived on through community efforts to achieve equity and inclusion. Featuring keynote speaker Anthony Reed of Martin Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The Gaze

The Gaze exhibition will include “Rest Easy Beloved” by American artist Niki Lopez.

“The Gaze Africana: An Exhibit of African Excellence”

Sunday, January 15 to February 28, 12-6 p.m.

Scott Galvin Community Center

1600 NE 126th St., North Miami

Eventbrite.com (search “The Gaze Africana”); tickets required

AfriKin Art and the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) have partnered to present this contemporary fine art exhibition – with works created by 21 artists from various countries – to portray African excellence in honor of King’s legacy and to coincide with Black History Month in February. The exhibition kicks off with a VIP opening reception on the Sunday preceding MLK Day at 5 p.m. Activations surrounding “The Gaze Africana” include contemporary dance, negro spirituals, music performances, panel discussions and spoken-word performances.

Broken Dreams

“Reves Brises”(Broken Dreams) by Cameroonian photographer Angèle Etoundi Essamba is one of several art pieces that are a part of The Gaze exhibition.

MLK Weekend Overtown Bike Ride

Sunday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Underline Brickell Backyard Promenade

1001 SW First Ave., Miami

Eventbrite.com (search “Weekend Overtown Bike Ride”); registration required

March on Washington

Thousands of people took to the streets Aug. 28, 1963, for the March on Washington in Washington, D.C., to protest racism in the U.S.

Friends of The Underline has organized a bike ride through the historic neighborhood of Overtown to view churches, museums, theaters and homes that make up the rich history of what was once known as “Colored Town.” Participants can either bring their own bikes or rent a Citibike at available kiosks nearby; participants must bring their own sunscreen, helmet and water.

29th Annual MLK Celebration Production

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m.

Sanctuary of the Arts

136 Frow Ave., Miami (Coconut Grove)

The Coconut Grove Ecumenical Network will host its annual celebration production and present “Voices of the 1963 March on Washington,” a theatrical reenactment. The production, made up of talents from historic churches in the area, combines drama, negro spirituals and dance to portray the struggles during the civil rights movement. The event will also honor congregants of the neighborhood’s first Black Church, Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church.

Annual MLK Community Breakfast

Monday, Jan 16, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation

6114 NW Seventh Ave., Miami

Preceding the customary parade in Liberty City, MLK EDC will host its annual community breakfast in honor of King’s legacy. No registration required.

46th Annual Dr. MLK Day Parade

Parade

In this undated photo, Miami Northwestern Senior High School dancers join the school’s marching band to perform at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Liberty City.

Monday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m.

NW 54th Street, Miami

The annual MLK Day Parade in Liberty City, running from NW 54th Street and 10th Avenue to 32nd Avenue, will once again commemorate the eight miles King frequently traveled during his time in Miami. This year’s parade, comprised of performances by high school marching bands, dance teams and cheerleaders, commemorates the 60th anniversary of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Carnival dancers, union leaders, and local politicians such as District 5 Commissioner Christine King will be in attendance.

MLK Day Celebration Parade

Monday, Jan 16, 10 a.m.

McTyre Park, 3501 SW 56th Ave., Miami

The city of West Park will host a parade starting at SW 18th Street and SW 48th Avenue, ending at McTyre Park. It will feature food, vendors and guest speakers. Call Ronald Nielly at 954.445.2796 for more information.

MLK Day Celebration Parade

Monday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m.

Lakeshore Park

8501 Sherman Cir. S, Miramar

 

SingerMichael Sterling will serve as the grand marshal for this fun-filled parade that consists of music, food and a kids zone. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. A limited supply of free phones and tablets will be distributed to Miramar residents through the Affordable Connectivity Program. Call 954.602.3178 for more information.

MLK Day Family Festival

Monday, Jan. 16, 12-5 p.m.

MLK Memorial Park

6101 NW 32nd Ct., Miami

This family-friendly festival celebrates Miami’s African and Caribbean heritage. Featured at the festival is a crafts marketplace, performances by renowned DJs from various music genres, theatrical performances, art exhibitions, games and food.

Also noteworthy is the 30th anniversary of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation MLK Scholarship Breakfast. It will take place in person for the first time since the pandemic at the Miami Beach Convention Center at 8:30 a.m. Actor and activist Omari Hardwick will be honored for his achievements. Special guests include Bahamas Prime Minister Philip E. Davis and second gentleman of the U.S., Doug Emhoff.

Celebrations in South Florida