Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on Jan. 16 this year, celebrates the life and legacy of a civil rights leader and man of faith who dedicated his life to fighting for racial equality.
Each year, thousands of people gather in various cities across the nation to give back to their communities, reminisce on King’s impact and play their part in advancing his dream.
South Florida is no different. Here are some free events to consider this upcoming MLK Day weekend.
MLK Community Breakfast
Friday, Jan.13, 7-9 a.m.
Phichol Williams Community Center
951 SW Fourth St., Homestead
Eventbrite.com (search “Homestead/Florida City King Community Breakfast”); registration required
This year’s breakfast will be themed “The Power of the Dream” and highlight the ways King’s work has lived on through community efforts to achieve equity and inclusion. Featuring keynote speaker Anthony Reed of Martin Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church.
“The Gaze Africana: An Exhibit of African Excellence”
Sunday, January 15 to February 28, 12-6 p.m.
Scott Galvin Community Center
1600 NE 126th St., North Miami
Eventbrite.com (search “The Gaze Africana”); tickets required
AfriKin Art and the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) have partnered to present this contemporary fine art exhibition – with works created by 21 artists from various countries – to portray African excellence in honor of King’s legacy and to coincide with Black History Month in February. The exhibition kicks off with a VIP opening reception on the Sunday preceding MLK Day at 5 p.m. Activations surrounding “The Gaze Africana” include contemporary dance, negro spirituals, music performances, panel discussions and spoken-word performances.
MLK Weekend Overtown Bike Ride
Sunday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Underline Brickell Backyard Promenade
1001 SW First Ave., Miami
Eventbrite.com (search “Weekend Overtown Bike Ride”); registration required
Friends of The Underline has organized a bike ride through the historic neighborhood of Overtown to view churches, museums, theaters and homes that make up the rich history of what was once known as “Colored Town.” Participants can either bring their own bikes or rent a Citibike at available kiosks nearby; participants must bring their own sunscreen, helmet and water.
29th Annual MLK Celebration Production
Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m.
Sanctuary of the Arts
136 Frow Ave., Miami (Coconut Grove)
The Coconut Grove Ecumenical Network will host its annual celebration production and present “Voices of the 1963 March on Washington,” a theatrical reenactment. The production, made up of talents from historic churches in the area, combines drama, negro spirituals and dance to portray the struggles during the civil rights movement. The event will also honor congregants of the neighborhood’s first Black Church, Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church.
Annual MLK Community Breakfast
Monday, Jan 16, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation
6114 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
Preceding the customary parade in Liberty City, MLK EDC will host its annual community breakfast in honor of King’s legacy. No registration required.
46th Annual Dr. MLK Day Parade
Monday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m.
NW 54th Street, Miami
The annual MLK Day Parade in Liberty City, running from NW 54th Street and 10th Avenue to 32nd Avenue, will once again commemorate the eight miles King frequently traveled during his time in Miami. This year’s parade, comprised of performances by high school marching bands, dance teams and cheerleaders, commemorates the 60th anniversary of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Carnival dancers, union leaders, and local politicians such as District 5 Commissioner Christine King will be in attendance.
MLK Day Celebration Parade
Monday, Jan 16, 10 a.m.
McTyre Park, 3501 SW 56th Ave., Miami
The city of West Park will host a parade starting at SW 18th Street and SW 48th Avenue, ending at McTyre Park. It will feature food, vendors and guest speakers. Call Ronald Nielly at 954.445.2796 for more information.
MLK Day Celebration Parade
Monday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m.
Lakeshore Park
8501 Sherman Cir. S, Miramar
SingerMichael Sterling will serve as the grand marshal for this fun-filled parade that consists of music, food and a kids zone. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. A limited supply of free phones and tablets will be distributed to Miramar residents through the Affordable Connectivity Program. Call 954.602.3178 for more information.
MLK Day Family Festival
Monday, Jan. 16, 12-5 p.m.
MLK Memorial Park
6101 NW 32nd Ct., Miami
This family-friendly festival celebrates Miami’s African and Caribbean heritage. Featured at the festival is a crafts marketplace, performances by renowned DJs from various music genres, theatrical performances, art exhibitions, games and food.
Also noteworthy is the 30th anniversary of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation MLK Scholarship Breakfast. It will take place in person for the first time since the pandemic at the Miami Beach Convention Center at 8:30 a.m. Actor and activist Omari Hardwick will be honored for his achievements. Special guests include Bahamas Prime Minister Philip E. Davis and second gentleman of the U.S., Doug Emhoff.