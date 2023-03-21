The last two apps you downloaded were for diets – ugh.
Your friends say you’re perfect but you’d like to lose your flabby arms, your thick thighs and maybe a few inches from your belly. You imagine what you’d feel like at a size 6, think about that old favorite dress hanging in your closet and wonder if you’ll ever wear skinny boots again. But please – before you download another app, give yourself a gift and read these books about Black women’s body image and health instead.
“It’s Always Been Ours: Rewriting the Story of Black Women’s Bodies” by Jessica Wilson (Go Hachette, $29) looks at the politics of the skin Black women live in. You don’t need to be told this isn’t a new thing, but the true history of Black women and the harm wrought by the negativity that so often surrounds the way they look may still surprise you. Wilson also pulls in the works of novelists, friends, influencers and others to offer a genuinely engaging and insightful take on the subject. If you want a call to action, this is it.
Along those lines, Chrissy King asserts that body liberation is what Black women should strive for, and in “The Body Liberation Project: How Understanding Racism and Diet Culture Helps Cultivate Joy and Build Collective Freedom” (Penguin Random House, $28), she offers ways to achieve body freedom. What sets her book apart from Wilson’s is less history and more personal tales and thought-provoking questions to get readers thinking about how they’ve been thinking about their bodies. Again, there could be surprises in what you learn about yourself.
King and Wilson both advocate for the individual as well as for all Black women, and if deciding between these two books has you stumped, then don’t choose just one. Read them together or concurrently to amplify the self-care, self-love energy within and around you even more.
But what if you’re already in a great headspace about the body you’re moving around in? Legs, arms, shoulders, hair, smile – how do you keep all that gorgeousness healthy? You can start with “Black Women’s Wellness: Your ‘I’ve Got This!’ Guide to Health, Sex & Phenomenal Living” by Melody T. McCloud, M.D. (Sounds True, $26.99). Indeed, even if you’re feeling well and looking great, this book explains how to keep yourself that way, starting with what healthy looks like for a Black woman. From there, McCloud touches upon things like cancer, HIV, heart disease and diabetes before moving on to reproductive health, sex, relationships and mental health. It’s written in real language – simple, easy to understand and authentic – with terms created for grown-ups.
“Black Women’s Wellness” isn’t a replacement for a doctor or clinic, but it’s a nice Q&A-er and a good launching point for knowing your body.
If these three books aren’t exactly what you’re looking for, be sure to ask your favorite librarian or bookseller for their suggestions. Admittedly, there aren’t a lot of recent books out there about body image for women of color, but a bookish person can help you find what you and your beautiful self need. And there’s no app for that.
Books about Black women’s body image. various page counts and publishers. $26.99-$29.