We didn’t really need a new anthem to serenade Black mothers, but Boyz II Men birthed a cultural archive when they released “Mama,” in 1997. The R&B theme song to the film, Soul Food has since been etched in our hearts with its catchy bridge that inspires a drop-of-the-dime, radio-croon when we hear those lyrics made famous by Babyface:
“Mama, mama, you
know I love you,
oh you know I love you,
Mama, mama, you’re the queen of my heart
your love is like tears from the starts
Mama, I just want
you to know
lovin’ you is like
food to my soul.”
That is the un-official, Black mama homage. And if you have rhythm and a pulse, you just sang along. If you have access to a calendar, you know that Sunday, May 10 is Mother’s Day, and while a soft re-opening of Miami-Dade County invites visits to specific parks, marinas, or golf courses, the COVID-19 pandemic requires that residents continue to exercise social distancing and remain sheltered in place.
Many a mama will remain unreachable by traditional means, but The Miami Times wants to encourage fortitude and creativity to muster the most this singular holiday designated to the women who brought us all into the world, raised us, taught us to wash our hands before the CDC came along and took credit. It was also our mothers who reinforced, “eat your vegetables” and “mind your manners.”
The following list is social distancing compliant with quarantine in mind. It represents ideas to create a warm and hospitable day for mom, mother, Nana, G’ma or any of the many aunts or surrogates who have grown to have a special place in our hearts. It also honors those distant and those we eternally grieve.
Serve her breakfast in bed.
The queen of griddle and cheese grits herself will welcome a reprieve from the kitchen (maybe). We all know our mothers are the real stove top stars, but this is Mother’s Day. Surprise her before her feet slip into those worn Dearfoam slippers. As a matter of fact, go online and order mom a new pair.
You likely won’t replicate her home grown specialties, but get classy with the good china and impressive flatware. Bring forth the freshest of assorted sliced fruit complemented by other brunch favorites like Columbia coffee and exotic teas. Fresh squeeze seasonal orange juice for the deserving queen and hold her at bay in the bedroom when she asks, “What’s burning?” Cheerfully enter her domain carrying the finest of trays and reinforce that serving her is food to your soul.
Deck out her front door.
Careful on this one. Black mama’s don’t like clutter, nails in their doors or a mess they have to clean up. But yes, purchase that beautiful card, order flowers online or stop by your favorite market. If you’re not crafty, buy a spring wreath. Mothers are gracious and taught us to be the same, so the idea of dressing the entrance to her foyer of welcome is a good one. A wreath is a gift that keeps on giving.
Watch a movie together.
My favorites right out the gate: “The Color Purple,” “Akeelah and The Bee,” “Waiting to Exhale,” “Soul Food” (Duh!) and for kicks and giggles, “The Princess and the Frog.” Quarantined could be the best bonding time a movie-marathon has ever known, but social distancing might suffer a compromise. Movies mean snuggling toes under blankets, gripping a hot cup of tea and throwing back your head in laughter. Generally, no one shares a good laugh with you like your mom.
Host a virtual happy hour.
If you indulge spirits, raise a glass to the woman who raised you — do so the virtual way and in moderation. Invite Zoom into the room, Facetime or any app to accommodate choices. Enjoy a virtual concert or peruse photo albums to conjure memories of good times and blessed family events. Toast the occasion with a red blend, blush, pinot griot or muscato. Create your own platter of delectable snacks inclusive of olives and crackers and cheese (oh my)!
Take a virtual dance class together.
Mom may want to loosen up and “cut-the-fool” as my granny used to say. Host a virtual class or line dance: moms like to “Wobble” too! Depending on her age and era, you might need to reboot “The Electric Slide.” For millennial mommies and/or those with a propensity to Zen, downward dog calls. Try yoga or Pilates class.
Picnic in your backyard.
Embrace the Miami sun and soak up some vitamin D. Throw a party outdoors, but remember to place the baked beans, potato salad and ribs six feet apart. Social distancing still applies to the food line. A backyard blanket for an intimate gathering is an option or order take-out from her favorite local restaurants that offer delivery in Opa Locka, Little Haiti, Miami Gardens and Overtown.