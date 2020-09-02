Larry R. Handfield of The Handfield Firm received the Sandrell Rivers Humanitarian Award at the third annual Sandrell Rivers Day Celebration on Saturday.
Fantasy Theatre Factory at the Sandrell Rivers Theater held the event online via Facebook and YouTube, since an in-person experience in its theatrical venue was not possible.
“This pandemic doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, and we decided that it would be better to continue with a virtual show than with no show at all,” said Rommel Arellan-Marinas, associate artistic director of FTF.
Sandrell Rivers Day is celebrated every August to commemorate the birthday of the late Rivers, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010.
Rivers made it her mission to bring arts to underserved communities in Miami. Through her role as arts administrator for Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces, she set out to enlighten residents of Miami’s Black community about the rich art and heritage of the African Diaspora. Her work earned her the title of “Chief,” which was bestowed upon her by a Nigerian dignitary in 2004.
“She had a passion for the Miami community as a whole, but particularly for reconnecting African Americans with their African history and pride,” said FTF CEO/Executive Artistic Director Larry Fields in a news release. “At Sandrell Rivers Theater, we are committed to carrying on in her legacy.”
The lineup for the night included South Florida-based performing artists and entertainers such as dancer Randolph Ward, aerial artist Luckner “Lucky” Bruno, magician Billy Byron, rapper Jazzy Feels and more. Jazz singer and songwriter Brenda Alford emceed the night.
The winners of the Sandrell Rivers Humanitarian Award are selected by the theater nominating committee, which is composed of theater staff. Winners are typically chosen by the work they’ve done to give back or help Miami’s inner-city communities.
Arellan-Marinas says the staff hopes to expand voting to the entire local arts community sometime in the future.
“A thriving artistic community within a community still scarred by and burdened by the history of segregation and racism doesn’t just happen. The fact that these cultural institutions are here is testament to the legacy of Chief Sandrell Rivers,” said Arellan-Marinas.
Leroy Jones, lead organizer for the Circle of Brotherhood and last year’s recipient of the award, presented this year's award to Handfield.
The attorney has led a life of “firsts,” including his roles as the first Black chairperson of Jackson Memorial Health System, first Black person to oversee the statewide Sentencing Commission and first person of color appointed as chairman of the City of Miami Police Oversight Panel. More notably, every May Handfield sponsors 100 inner-city children with a ride in a limousine and a dinner at Joe’s Stone Crab Restaurant as a reward for staying out of trouble.
“I am a firm believer that one’s history should never define his destination. I say that because I am a product of this community and I am so blessed to see where I have come from,” said Handfield. “That is why I am so committed to trying to give inspiration and hope to our next future leaders in this community.”
“His record of success in defending members of the community is impressive, and just as impressive is the amount of money he’s turned around and reinvested in the community,” said Fields.
One of the more touching moments of the night came from Rivers’ former classmates of the Miami Northwestern Senior High Class of 1965. Dr. Clarence Jones, Sherri Plloaok and Lynda Payne spoke throughout the night reminiscing on the life and achievements of their late classmate.
“The reverberation of the moment was felt in the hearts of everyone, including myself. Everybody saw this lovely force leave this earth and meet her maker,” said Jones.