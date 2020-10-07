Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, grandparents and older Americans have been given the same stern guidance: Keep yourself safe from infection. Avoid interaction with others. Visit grandchildren through a window or by video call. But for the millions of grandparents raising grandchildren in the United States, keeping their distance simply isn’t possible.
About 2.7 million children in the U.S. are being raised solely by grandparents, other relatives or close family friends – often due to parental substance use, military deployment, incarceration, disability or death of a parent – according to national intergenerational family advocacy group Generations United (GU). Another 8 million children live in homes where a grandparent or other relative is considered the head of the household. And while the coronavirus pandemic has affected every American in different ways, it is creating particularly unprecedented turmoil on top of the already-unique challenges faced by grandparents raising grandchildren. The State of Grandfamilies in America annual report released by GU last week takes a hard look at the inequities found within “grandfamilies” and how the pandemic has only exacerbated them. From child welfare to aging to housing to online education, it also proposes potential solutions to the challenges faced.
Many grandparent caregivers are 60+
More than 48% of grandparents responsible for their grandchildren are age 60 and older. In 2018, the average age of grandparent caregivers was about 59 years old. Nearly half of all grandparents will raise their grandchildren for at least five years, and one-fifth of those are raising their grandchildren in poverty.What’s more, 25% of grandparent caregivers have a reported disability, compared with about 6% of parents of children under the age of 18. Some of these disabilities compromise immune systems and place these elder caregivers at higher risk for contracting the coronavirus. And those risks are greater overall – disability or no disability – for some.
Black Americans are dying at a rate 2.5 times greater than white Americans, according to the GU report, while Native Americans and Latinos are dying at a rate 1.5 times greater.
Grandfamilies are largely Black and Native American
Mel Hannah and his wife, Shirley, served others for most of their lives. As an assistant director for the Northern Arizona Council of Governments, Mel Hannah helped local governments provide services to communities in several counties. He was the first Black person elected to serve on the Flagstaff City Council, and is a former president of the Flagstaff chapter of the NAACP and vice chairman of the NAACP Arizona State Conference. But at 82 years old, Hannah has suddenly found himself on the receiving end of the support he spent 40 years providing to others.
In May the Hannahs went from helping their daughter, Ashley, care for her children to raising them full time after she died unexpectedly from COVID-19. The death left the Hannahs in charge of raising three young boys, ages 5, 4 and 1. The Hannahs’ story is highlighted in the report and is only one example of how millions of grandparents have become primary caregivers for their grandchildren.
Even before the pandemic, Black children were more likely to live with their grandparents than other children. While Black children make up 14% of all children in the U.S., they comprise more than 25% of all children in grandfamilies and 23% of all children in foster care.
Native American children make up 1% of all children in the U.S. but comprise more than 8% of children being raised by grandparents and 2% of all children in state foster care systems.
Support is hard to find
For Santana Lee of Wisconsin, the pandemic hit her and her family “out of nowhere.”
Lee, who is raising eight grandchildren, told report authors that overcoming the numerous challenges of the pandemic, such as virtual learning, was stressful and trying.
“And just trying to make sure that my kids’ mental health stayed in check,” Lee said in the report. “Being stuck in a house for a situation that they barely were able to understand, at the time it was really hard for me.”
About 32% of all children in foster care in the U.S. are living with grandparents or other kin, a number that’s jumped by 8% in the past decade. And while it’s often beneficial for children to remain with family, the foster care system does not support either these children or their caregivers as they should.
If a child being raised in foster care is living with a nonrelative, the household receives a monthly foster care maintenance payment, Medicaid, free or reduced school meals, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, help with school enrollment and transportation to school, and education and independent living vouchers.
But since many grandparents never become licensed foster parents, the system doesn’t provide them the same benefits received by children in the care of nonrelatives. Many grandparents also have no legal authority over their grandchildren, the report says. They can’t consent to health care, can’t enroll children in school and can’t name an adult to take over care if something happens to them. That lack of support has consequences.
How to make things better
In a survey conducted by GU, 38% of grandparents were found to be unable to pay or worried about paying mortgage or rent. About 43% fear leaving their home for food, and 32% say that when they arrive at food pickup sites the food is gone. Thirty percent also say they have no plan for where their grandchildren will go if they die.
The bottom line, says GU, is that grandparents raising grandchildren must be supported now and after the pandemic. When caregivers in grandfamilies receive services and support, children have significantly better social and mental health outcomes.
In conclusion the report offered key federal policy recommendations, including:
Fund and establish an independent National Grandfamilies Technical Assistance Center to bridge the gap between available services for grandparents raising grandchildren and jurisdictions hoping to support them.
Increase federal funding for kinship navigator programs, which often provide direct goods and emergency assistance to grandfamilies.
Amend Title IV-E of the Social Security Act to allow for the use of federal child welfare funds to provide foster care maintenance payments for children placed with grandparents and other kin.
Increase investments in family support, the child welfare system and older youth transitioning from foster care.
Require all states to use federal child welfare funds to offer Guardianship Assistance Programs, and waive the requirement that grandparents must become licensed foster parents to access the program.
Implement a federal guardianship tax credit similar to the adoption tax credit.
Allow for child-only SNAP benefits that don’t consider the income of the caregiver.
Provide $50 billion in dedicated child care funding to ensure the child care system survives this pandemic.
“Better supports for all of us grandfamilies would include educators aiding older adults who are homeschooling the children they’re raising. Other supports include more food programs for grandfamilies experiencing economic hardships,” Bette Hoxie, 74, told GU report authors.
Before COVID-19, Hoxie was raising a 5-year-old grandson and a young granddaughter alone, in addition to being responsible for a developmentally challenged 27-year-old son. Now her household also includes her daughter, son-in-law, their two children, and a grandson Hoxie raised who recently turned 21, after all three adults lost their jobs due to coronavirus.
The Maine resident, who has a preexisting medical condition that puts her at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus, also told GU researchers that she hoped the pandemic will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about grandfamilies like hers, and how to better support them.
“I hope it is not lost that I love my family and all that it entails. Keeping family together and maintaining those connections is the best part of kinship care.”