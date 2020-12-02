Joanna Moore’s 26 years as a health care professional did not prepare her for the tragedy of the pandemic, nor the sunny afternoon when she knelt on the ground at Simonoff Park to etch the names “Patsy G. Moore” and “Wilton ‘Bud’ Mitchell” on commemorative coroplast tombstones. Because of the coronavirus, these two loved ones would not be with her for the holidays, or ever again.
“We took my mother to the emergency room and never saw her again,” said Moore, a Cleveland Clinic Florida nurse who thought she took every precaution to protect her elderly mother from COVID-19.
Patsy Moore, 79, was one of many community jewels taken from loved ones by the novel coronavirus after experiencing only one symptom – extreme fatigue. She was a dedicated educator for more than 35 years who taught at local schools like Allapattah, Brownsville and Westview middle schools. Moore described her mother as brilliant, beautiful and adventurous. Her obituary highlighted her love for sewing and how she transformed that passion into clothing for children in Haiti and Africa.
After a life of influencing those around her, Patsy Moore was laid to rest in her hometown of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, in August. With restrictive CDC guidelines, only a few family members attended the homegoing ceremony as others watched through a livestream.
Joanna Moore and others in the community who are grieving have been able to find some comfort at the COVID-19 “cemetery” at Liberty City’s Simonoff Park, created by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. What began as a memorial of 500 plastic tombstones has grown to more than 1,500 markers where families of coronavirus victims can gather to reflect upon and honor lost lives.
Wilson has established another mock cemetery of 1,000 tombstones at North Miami’s Griffing Park.
“I really wanted the community to be aware that we were losing constituents,” revealed the District 24 representative. “They brought flowers, cut out pictures of their family members and taped them on the tombstones. This is a place of solace for our citizens.”
Local members of Patsy Moore’s family recently gathered in the park around a plastic tombstone bearing her name, and also seized the opportunity to urge members of the community to stay vigilant as the pandemic rages on.
“It scared me because until it hit home, we thought we were doing all we needed to do,” said Joanna Moore. “We are at war and our real artillery is the mask.”
The memorials provide a unique opportunity for people to visualize the detrimental impact of the coronavirus in the Black community, and also encourage conversations about safety measures and grief.
Emotions ran high at an expansion event for the Liberty City memorial last week, following a rendition of Mary Mary’s “Can’t Give Up Now.” Residents and community leaders present hoped to inspire responsible action and accountability to decrease the positivity rate in Miami-Dade County.
Wonda McKenney showed appreciation for the memorial and explained that it is where she chooses to mourn her brother, rather than the Miami Lakes cemetery where he is buried.
“So many families are devastated,” she said. “The overwhelming empathy [Wilson] has for the community and the fact that she brought this together warms the heart of so many people. It’s such a great thing.”
Patsy’s other daughter, Rachel Moore, mentioned the memorial’s role in creating community.
“The magnitude of this memorial speaks for itself. There’s comfort knowing that someone is acknowledging the devastation among families right now,” she said. “You don’t feel so alone and invisible … I feel appreciative.”
Families of loved ones memorialized at both parks recognize that Wilson’s makeshift cemetery is not an end-all, but simply a small step in their healing journey.
“Each of us think of grief a little differently based on where we live and grew up or either migrated from,” said Dr. Pamela Hall, a social psychologist and Barry University associate professor of psychology.
Hall disclosed that the grief communities of color have experienced from losing loved during the pandemic is multiplied by past trauma, poverty and heightened racial tensions nationwide.
“[The COVID-19 memorial] is an excellent starting point, but we need to keep in mind that what people in the African Diaspora are experiencing is not just the loss of family members,” said Hall. “Many of us have to deal with the loss of family and that is elevated over the loss of jobs. We’re looking at a compounded effect.”
To properly move forward, Hall mentioned that a community must first acknowledge grief and then tap into the healing practices of their particular culture to begin the process.
Because different ethnicities process grief and heal in their own ways, she suggested that people belonging to the African Diaspora come together to hold healing circles, educate each other, and have conversations that promote emotional healing and unification.
Despite not being a permanent solution for the immense grief in Black communities, Wilson’s faux cemeteries hold a significant role as a uniting force and constant visual reminder to those who have not yet realized the severe impact the coronavirus has had on minorities.
For Rachel Moore, the pandemic brought grief accompanied by regret and a call to action. She plans to reach out to other families of COVID-19 victims to personally add their names to markers at Simonoff Park, and use social media to inform people of how deadly the pandemic is.
“The impact of losing someone like my mom is like losing our history. The one person I wanted to run to when I lost my mom was my cousin Bud, but we lost him too,” she said.
A foundation in Patsy Moore’s name will be created to raise money to bring in more iPads and tablets to hospitals for COVID-19 victims who want to be connected to their family virtually while they are separated. The foundation aims to provide resources to nurses and thank them for their work on the frontlines.
“It’s hard to be alone, but it’s harder when you’ve lost someone to a disease that could have been prevented. There may be someone who sat among us during Thanksgiving that may not be with us on Christmas,” said Joanna Moore.
As the holidays approach, they may encourage large gatherings and reckless behavior from those with pandemic fatigue. Grieving families visiting Simonoff Park strongly encouraged others to avoid both.
Rachel and her sister anticipate seeking out counseling services and either creating or joining support groups for relatives of deceased coronavirus patients. Hall offered Miami Times readers the following as possible resources for healing: South Florida People of Color (SFPoC), the South Florida Chapter of the Association of Black Psychologists and the Haitian Mental Think Tank.