This spooky season, South Florida is gearing up to host a slew of events inspired by the tricks- and treat-filled holiday. The Miami Times has compiled a list of family-friendly Halloween events happening now through the end of October.
Haunted Wonderland Halloween
The Moss Center
10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay
Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m.
The Moss Center’s jam-packed Haunted Wonderland will feature performances by the Cutler Bay Community Theater and Miami Youth Ballet, a screening of Disney’s “Pooh’s Heffalump Halloween Movie” on the backyard lawn, and the venue’s Black Box Theater will be transformed into a haunted house. Admission is free but registration is required for entry. SMDCAC.org
Halloween Haunted Trails & Kids Fun Zone
Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park
1725 NE 135th St., North Miami
Oct. 28, 7-11 p.m.
A night of ghoulish entertainment, games, pony rides, hayrides, haunted trails and a costume parade awaits at the city of North Miami’s Haunted Trails and Kids Fun Zone event. Presale tickets start at $5; for a limited time, a family pack of five tickets will be priced at $20. Eventbrite.com; search for “Haunted Trails and Kids Fun Zone”
Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
A Better Day Therapy Learning Center
9600 NW 25th St., Ste. 1, Doral
Oct. 28, 5:30-8 p.m.
A Better Day Learning Center hosts its annual Halloween party filled with scarecrows, arts and crafts activities, costume contests and games for the entire family. Tickets start at $5 per person. ABetterDayTherapyCenter.org; click on “Events”
6th Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Oct. 29, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Frost Museum’s Monster Mash will include pumpkin carving, a pumpkin patch show on the Ocean Gallery Stage, “Candy Corner,” and exploring chromatography and solving Halloween mysteries using forensics. Barry, Florida International and Nova Southeastern universities will lead special hands-on programming for attendees. Programming is free with paid museum admission. FrostScience.org
MiChiMu Halloween Week
Miami Children’s Museum
980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami
Oct. 29-31
While its annual Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash has already come and gone, Miami Children’s Museum will host spooktacular events with multiple sessions per day Oct. 29-31. Swing by for STEAM experiments, scented masterpieces in the Art Studio and sensory experiences in the Mad Scientist Lab. And as a part of its Spooky Science Month programming, MiChiMu is also hosting cooking demonstrations and video storytelling by renowned authors on its social media platforms until the end of October. MiamiChildrensMuseum.org; scroll down and click “View Upcoming Events”
Spooky Symphony: A Halloween Extravaganza
Miami-Dade County Auditorium
2901 W Flagler St.
Oct. 30, 4 p.m.
The Children’s Trust presents the Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony performing creepy classics from well-known movies, against a backdrop of projected images inside the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Admission is free but you must get tickets; all attendees are encouraged to dress in Halloween garb. TheChildrensTrust.org
The Horrorland
Jungle Island
1111 Parrot Jungle Trail
Through Oct. 31, 7 p.m.
Boasting five haunted houses, a vampire circus, spooky shows and scare zones, The Horrorland by Live305Entertainment has just about something for everyone. The 15,000-square-foot scream park is not recommended for those who are pregnant or under the age of 10. General admission tickets, starting at $38, grant unlimited access to all haunted attractions. TheHorroland.com
Safe Streets Halloween Block Party
Sunset Drive (72nd Street)
U.S. 1 to 57th Avenue and Sunset Place Mall
Oct. 31, 4 p.m.
The city of South Miami and Miami Kids Magazine is partnering to host a Halloween Block Party with prizes, music, pumpkin decorating, live entertainment, inflatables and a special visit from Scooby Doo. Parents can sign up their children for the costume contest at the Miami Kids Magazine welcome table for a chance to win goodie bags or tickets to theme parks and local attractions. Eventbrite.com; search for “Safe Street Halloween Block Party”