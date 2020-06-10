In wake of the NFL season being cancelled, Miami Dolphin’s fans who love both movies and fun, can park in the best seat of the end zone to enjoy summer entertainment. The stadium is being converted into an open-air, drive-in theatre that offers an intimate viewing experience on the plaza. Guests can order food and drinks online and have them delivered while enjoying the show.
According to a news release, stadium officials plan to show classic Miami Dolphins content and family-friendly movies while following social distancing guidelines. Ticket sales or dates for those upcoming viewings have not been released, but stay tuned. Early arrival is suggested as the stadium’s new drive-in will only accommodate 230 cars. CDC mandates remain in place, so all attendees are required to wear masks.
CEO Tom Garfinkel said they’ve spent weeks trying to come up with safe options for residents to watch movies, attend concerts and celebrate graduations at the stadium in Miami Gardens.
“It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time,” he said in a statement.
The Miami Times reported May 27 that the stadium would serve 1,000 meals, five days a week for up to a year for local families in need through a voucher system. The multi-million dollar gift will also create jobs and generate revenue for the hard-hit restaurant industry.
Hard Rock Stadium is located in Miami Gardens. The stadium has been the home of six Super Bowls, including February’s Super Bowl LIV and recently completed a $755 million, multi-year renovation.