As of 2020, gun-related injuries surpassed motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of death amongchildren ages 1 to 19 in the United States. While all forms of fun-related death deaths increased, the biggest rise was seen in homicides.
There are preventative measures that each of us can take to keep kids safe from gun violence.
While children are safest when there are no guns in the home, there are ways to prevent accidents if you do own a firearm. For starters, make sure that each gun is stored safely and out of reach of kids. Information on safe gun storage is available on the American Academy of Pediatrics website. Following safety protocols is key to decreasing the risk of unintentional shootings, as well as suicide and homicide. Safe gun storage includes keeping a gun unloaded and locked, and storing locked ammunition separately from the gun.
According to a 2020 Gallup report, 44 percent of Americans report living in a home with at least one gun present, and 48 percent of those report having a child under 18 in the household. According to a recent article written by Judy Schaechter, MD, MBA, former president of the Injury Free Coalition for Kids of Miami, more than one-third of unintentional shootings of children occur in the homes of their friends, neighbors, or relatives.
It is important to ask about guns in homes where your children may visit. The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages families to ASK about firearm safety in friends’ homes. ASK Day is June 21, and stands for Asking Saves Kids. A question as simple as, “Is there an unlocked gun in your house?” can save your child’s life.
Talking about firearms can be difficult. Using phrases that focus on your concern for your children can help alleviate tension. One way to approach the topic is by asking, “I always worry about my child’s safety. What do you do with the guns in your home?”
While the effects of unintended firearm discharge can be deadly, these events can often be prevented. Gun safety is important knowledge for parents regardless of if they own a gun or not.
If you have concerns regarding your child’s mental or physical health, reach out to your pediatrician for support. For more information about how to keep your child safe from gun injuries, call the Injury Free Coalition for Kids Miami, a Program of the Children’s Trust, at 305-243-9080 or visit www.injuryfree.org.