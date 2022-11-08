Baptist Health South Florida and the American Lung Association teamed up last year to launch a one-of-a-kind lung cancer screening campaign. They’ve now announced that they’ll be extending that partnership.
The “Saved by the Scan” initiative is an effort to raise awareness for lung cancer by emphasizing the importance of getting a low-dose CT lung cancer screening scan. The comprehensive public awareness campaign includes digital and print advertisements, engaging targeted audiences on various social media platforms and a public service announcement video.
Lung cancer screenings rose 29% from pre-COVID numbers since the campaign launched.
Health professionals say the screening is quick, painless and safe. It’s available through Baptist Health and covered by most private insurance and Medicare, making it free to patients.
“In the past, 60%-70% of lung cancer patients weren’t diagnosed until the cancer was advanced,” said Dr. Mark Dylewski, chief of general thoracic surgery at Baptist Health. “With the implementation of screenings, we are catching more patients in the earlier stages where surgery can have a bigger impact. If lung cancer is caught before it spreads, the chance of surviving five years or more increases to over 60%.”
Dylewski spearheaded the hospital’s lung cancer screening program many years ago with support from lung cancer survivor Dennis Bookshester.
Researchers estimate about 19,560 Floridians will be diagnosed with cancer, with 10,440 expected to succumb to the disease by the end of this year. According to the American Lung Association, lung and bronchus cancer are the most fatal types of the disease.
“Lung cancer screening is the only way to detect the disease at an early stage when it is more curable,” said Chrissy Cohen, the South Florida executive director of the American Lung Association. “Unfortunately, only 3.4% of people in Florida who qualify have had a lung cancer screening. This is why this partnership is critical to raise awareness about this lifesaving screening.”
Those who are at high risk for lung cancer are people between 50-80 years old, have a 20-pack smoking history (one pack a day for 20 years, two packs a day for 10 years, etc.), currently smoke or quit within the last 15 years.
Visit BaptistHealth.net/lungscreening for more information.