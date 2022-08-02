President Joe Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation last Wednesday, telling Americans they can “live without fear” of the pandemic if they take advantage of booster shots and treatments, the protections he credited with his swift recovery, but several days later he relapsed and tested positive again.
The President is dealing with mild symptoms now, but his statement last week still holds true.
“The same booster shots, the same at-home test, the same treatment that I got is available to you.”
The pandemic has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and it continues to disrupt daily life more than two years after it began. But Biden emphasized that people are far less likely to die from the disease despite a wave of new infections caused by a contagious variant known as BA.5, which is believed to have sickened the president as well.
“You can live without fear by doing what I did,” he said. “Get boosted, get tested and get treatment.”
The president's message coincides with his administration launch of a renewed push for COVID-19 booster shots for those eligible, pointing to the enhanced protections they offer against severe illness as the highly transmissible BA.5 variant spreads across the country.
The initiatives include direct outreach to high-risk groups, encouraging them to get “up to date” on their vaccinations, with phone calls, emails and new public service announcements. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tens of millions of eligible Americans haven’t received their first booster, and of those over age 50 who did, only about 30% have received their second.
CDC has released a “booster calculator” to help people determine when to get a booster shot.