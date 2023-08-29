President Joe Biden, struggling to convince Americans that he’s improved their lives as he runs for reelection, hailed his administration’s Tuesday announcement that several drugs would be targeted for Medicare’s first-ever price negotiations.
The drugs include the blood thinner Eliquis, diabetes treatment Jardiance and eight other medications. The negotiation process was authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed last year, capping decades of debate over whether the federal government should be allowed to haggle with pharmaceutical companies.
Any lower prices won’t take effect for three years, and the path forward could be further complicated by litigation from drugmakers and criticism from Republicans.
But the effort is a centerpiece of Biden’s reelection pitch as the Democrat tries to show Americans he’s deserving of a second term because of the work he’s doing to lower costs while the country is struggling with inflation.
“For all of you out there, I get it, and millions of Americans get it,” Biden said at the White House. “I promise you. I’m going to have your back and I’ll never stop fighting for you on this issue.”
He noted that he got “no help from the other team” – meaning Republicans – when it came to lowering prescription costs.
The diabetes treatment Januvia made the list, along with Amgen’s autoimmune disease treatment Enbrel. Other drugs include Entresto from Novartis, which is used to treat heart failure.
The list also includes several versions of Novo Nordisk’s Fiasp, a fast-acting insulin.
The announcement Tuesday was another significant step toward taming drug pricing under the Inflation Reduction Act. The law also calls for a $2,000 annual cap on how much people with Medicare have to pay out of pocket for drugs, starting in 2025.
In addition, the law already caps out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 a month for Medicare patients.
“We are here today with the firm belief that in the United States of America, no senior should have to choose between whether they fill their prescription or fill their fridge with food,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.
For drugs on the list released Tuesday, the government aims to negotiate the lowest maximum fair price.
About 9% of Medicare beneficiaries 65 and older said in 2021 that they did not fill a prescription or skipped a drug dose due to cost.
Drug companies that refuse to be a part of the new negotiation process will be heavily taxed.
The pharmaceutical industry has been gearing up for months to fight these rules. The lobbying group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America said Tuesday that the drug list announcement stemmed from “a rushed process focused on short-term political gain rather than what is best for patients.”
Several drugmakers have already filed lawsuits.