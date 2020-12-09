COVID-19 needn’t interfere with Santa visits this year, as Fantasy Theatre Factory (FTF) is providing children with three different ways to share their holiday wish lists with old Saint Nick in safe, contact-free environments.
In-person visits with Santa
Children can visit with one of Miami’s few Black Santas at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, located at 6103 NW 7th Ave. in Miami, on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 1 – 5 p.m., or Sunday, Dec. 20, from noon – 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and include one photo with Santa.
For everyone’s protection, Santa and guests will be separated by Plexiglas and everyone will be asked to comply with FTF’s COVID-19 protocols, which include submitting to a temperature check upon entry, wearing a face mask and maintaining a distance of 6 feet from anyone other than members of the same household.
For an additional $2 per person, guests can stay and watch a holiday movie. Showing on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. is “The Grinch” (2018 version); showing Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m. is “Elf.”
For more information about in-person Santa visits or the movies, visit tickets.ftfshows.com.
Virtual visits with Santa
Children and families can also opt to visit virtually with Santa in one of two ways: on a live call via Zoom or FaceTime, or a personalized, prerecorded video message delivered to a child.
Live calls on Zoom or FaceTime are $35 for every five minutes, no matter how many members of a household participate. For an additional $35, families can extend their call by five minutes without having to end the call and reconnect. The deadline to order a live call with Santa is by the end of the day on Monday, Dec. 21. The call is scheduled online.
As an alternative, parents can order a personalized, prerecorded video message from Santa. Videos are $25 each and must be ordered by the end of the day on Sunday, Dec. 20. Messages will be delivered by Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the latest.
For more information about virtual and video Santa visits, visit ftfshows.com/virtualsanta.