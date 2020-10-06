State Representative James Bush III proudly makes the rounds of his 109th FL House District to deliver hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial support for the New Horizons Community Mental Health Center and the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church after-school youth program, obtained by him during the recent legislative session. tk
Week of August 26 - September 1, 2020