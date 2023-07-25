Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids officially named tenured public health advocate Yolonda Richardson as its first Black woman president and CEO this month. The international nonprofit organization champions health equity for marginalized communities across the United States.
Richardson’s law and public health background pushed her to dedicate her career to advocating for the well-being of millions. She has led efforts to implement effective tobacco control policies and is recognized as a global public health expert, serving on several national and international boards.
She joined Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids in 2009 as executive vice president for global programs and its Global Health Advocacy Incubator. Over the last few weeks she’s also managed the U.S. program as a responsibility of her new position.
“One of the things that particularly attracted me to working in tobacco control as a lawyer is that we can make incredible health strides through policy reform,” said Richardson. “Black and other vulnerable communities require access to services and particular drugs, so this is where, with the stroke of a pen and implementing policy, we can make a meaningful difference and save lives if the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) takes these off the market.”
Over the last 25 years, the campaign has focused on preventing tobacco use globally and in communities nationwide, especially within the Black community. It aims to reduce tobacco’s life-changing consequences and combat the tobacco industry’s exploitative marketing tactics focused on Black Americans.
“Smoking, and menthol smoking in particular, is the leading cause for preventable death in the African American community, which disproportionately smokes menthol cigarettes,” said Richardson. “Over 80% of cigarettes smoked in the African American community are menthol flavored.”
Since 1996, the campaign has reduced U.S. youth e-cigarette use by 89%, but according to its website, about 14% of high school students continue to use these products as of 2022. Despite the decreased smoking rates among teens and young adults, Richardson says the tobacco industry recycles its advertisement strategies to popularize vapes and flavored e-cigarettes to create a new generation of addicts to profit off the toxic habit.
“The same playbook is coming back – make it sexy, like tobacco companies once did. The evidence and science that e-cigarettes and other vape products are not good for young people is unequivocal, so they should not think vaping is cool or harmless at all,” said Richardson. “Those are all inaccurate and a result of a massive misinformation campaign.”
She recalls the multiple lawsuits the tobacco industry faced in 1998 by state governments due to misleading advertising regarding the addictiveness and harm of cigarettes, resulting in a multibillion-dollar settlement. History repeated itself more than 20 years later, according to the CEO, with the e-cigarette company Juul, which faced a $400 million-plus settlement in April 2023 for similar allegations of encouraging vape usage among youth.
“It’s nothing short of predatory, with billions of dollars of advertising they put into our community to keep people addicted to menthol cigarettes,” said Richardson.
She emphasized the progress made with the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act passed in 2009, despite a step back in campaign efforts. The act gave the “FDA authority to regulate the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of tobacco products,” according to the FDA’s website. The national ruling, however, exempted menthol cigarettes, which continue to infiltrate the market in Black and brown communities.
“The FDA has done a poor job of enforcing an already existing law which did not technically include e-cigarettes, but the agency has the right to extend their jurisdiction and authority over any tobacco product,” said Richardson. “But they waited to do that, and therefore these products flooded the market without the FDA exercising its right to regulate them.”
She and other supporting Black civil rights and public health organizations anticipate the FDA will ban menthol and flavored cigarettes at its August 2023 meeting. The proposed rule was announced last year and will apply to manufacturers and retailers, making possessing or using either item illegal.
According to Richardson, after 2009 45,000 Black Americans have died yearly from smoking due to the remaining menthol cigarettes on the market. She’s confident that continuously pushing the FDA to implement the new ruling next month – and enforce it – will not only save the lives of individuals, but reduce the significant health inequity gap between the Black community and other racial groups.