Cases of a gastrointestinal infection partially linked to salad kits have more than doubled in Florida since 2021.
The sharp increase in cases of Cyclosporiasis follows a nationwide trend caused by a parasite found in domestically grown produce, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published Thursday.
In 2022, officials identified 513 cases in the state, compared with 254 cases in 2021, according to the study. Investigators from the CDC analyzed data from patients and found that out of the 457 who filled out questionnaires, 61% said they had eaten pre-washed salads.
Cyclosporiasis has been linked to packaged salads in the past, according to the study. Although 85 patients mentioned a specific brand of Caesar salad containing romaine lettuce, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the grocery store chain the patients identified did not find the source of contamination. Those cases occurred around June 23 to July 16 last year. The study did not name the grocery chain.
An additional 76 people said they had been exposed to Caesar salad kits but did not remember the brand, according to the study. Romaine lettuce was the culprit in E. coli cases in the state in 2019.
Symptoms of Cyclospora infection include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue. The symptoms can last for about seven days but the infection is usually not life-threatening.