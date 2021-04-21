Jackson Health System has launched a targeted effort to vaccinate college and university students in Miami-Dade County. Participating schools include Barry University, Florida International University, Florida Memorial University, Miami Dade College and the University of Miami.
Through the new partnership, resident, out-of-state and international students will be able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment via Jackson’s online portal at JacksonHealth.org. Vaccines will be offered at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, located at 1611 NW 12th Ave.; Jackson South Medical Center, located at 9333 SW 152nd St.; and Jackson North Medical Center, located at 100 NW 170th St.
Students who are not Florida residents will be required to show a valid student ID, along with a driver’s license or passport.
Over the last four months, Jackson has vaccinated more than 160,000 people at three vaccination sites, and administered nearly 289,000 total Pfizer shots.