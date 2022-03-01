“I faithfully get a Miami Times every Wednesday. When people ask me, ‘What is The Miami Times?’ I tell them it is a part of my culture. It’s a part of this community and it tells us how it is,” said Lenore White, licensed practical nurse at Jackson Memorial Long-Term Care Center.
This is music to our ears at The Miami Times, which I’ve been reporting for on and off since 2015. The newspaper has led to some unforgettable experiences and allowed me to talk with exceptional people.
One moment that recently filled my cup was visiting Jackson’s long-term care facility, located in Allapattah. The center rehabilitates residents who were recently discharged from the hospital but have medical conditions too complicated for them to go home just yet.
The center invited The Miami Times to its Black History Month celebration last week to acknowledge White’s collection of past issues of the paper. The Times served as a lifeline to the outside world during long periods of isolation during the pandemic, and it continues to give patients hope for the future after being robbed of so much time with friends and family.
Copies of the paper on display dated from January 2020 through February 2022, with separate clippings from the 1970s that belonged to White’s mother.
The Black History Month celebration was the center’s first in-person event since the pandemic began. Most of the patients were in wheelchairs, and there was pure excitement in many of their eyes when I stepped into the room. Besides the music and food, being able to socialize safely was clearly part of their joy.
“Last year was something small,” said White. “We had to follow CDC guidelines. Before COVID, we had a big celebration on the patio. We had food, a dance contest and a fashion show one year.”
Facilities like these and other residential care providers experienced the greatest strain under COVID-19, as their patients are the most vulnerable to the virus. According to an August 2021 AARP report, Florida leads the country in COVID-related nursing home resident and staff deaths.
So, it was my pleasure to represent the newspaper, thank staff members for their dedication and thank patients for being loyal readers. It’s because of them that The Miami Times will make it to its 100th anniversary next year.
When the music started playing, I taught staff how to dance the Wobble. Seeing smiles on patients faces, along with those moves on the dance floor, made me realize how much we take for granted.
When it was time to leave, I got a lot of thank-you’s and smiles. That day was a reminder of why The Miami Times produces the stories it does and who it serves.