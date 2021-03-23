Award-winning actress and famed dance icon Debbie Allen is most known for her vibrancy and vigor. However, this month she set out to remind others that serious health conditions could affect anyone, even her.
In honor of National Kidney Month, Allen has teamed up with the National Kidney Foundation to raise awareness about chronic kidney disease and its link to diabetic patients. Diabetes runs in Allen's family.
One in three people in the U.S. are at risk for developing chronic kidney disease, a life-threatening condition affecting more than 37 million Americans a year, according to the National Kidney Foundation. Several medical conditions can make people more susceptible, including high blood pressure, obesity and family history. But many people don’t know that diabetic and prediabetic patients are the most at risk.
The foundation’s March educational campaign, “Are You the 33%?,” features webinars advocating for early kidney screening and disease detection. The campaign’s goal is to raise awareness about kidney health and the various risk factors for the disease that aren’t widely known.
Allen participated in a panel discussion to kick off the online events, along with National Kidney Foundation patient advocate Jeff Dawson and the organization’s chief medical officer, Joseph Vassalotti, M.D.
The producer, director, actress and choreographer, known for her roles in the television series “Fame” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” opened up about her recent diagnosis of prediabetes and her family’s medical history.
“My involvement is totally personal,” she said. “My father died of complications of Type 2 diabetes.”
Allen went on to name other family members with the disease, including a grandfather and an aunt.
“It can change your life in an instant. So if you can look ahead and predict it, do it,” she said.
Allen’s family history of diabetes always concerned her, which is why she led an active life. The 71-year-old said she was in very good health until the pandemic hit. She enjoyed staying home and indulging in meals with her family, but a few months later she was diagnosed with prediabetes.
“If you have diabetes it’s very important that your kidneys stay healthy,” said Vassalotti. “Chronic kidney disease usually gets worse over time, so it's important to know that you have it right away so you can start working with your doctor on the best treatment plan.”
Allen learned about the link between diabetes and kidney disease from her doctor, who “thankfully” tested her kidneys right away. Allen’s kidneys were healthy, but with diabetes being so prevalent in the Black community, she knew something had to be done to raise awareness.
“If COVID has done anything, it has shed a big light on the disparity,” she said. “This is a conversation that's bigger than just being proactive. People have to be aware.”
The risk of diabetes is 77% higher for Black Americans than it is for white Americans, according to the American Diabetes Association. Vassalotti confirmed that early detection is key.
“Unfortunately, people often find out about (issues with their) kidneys when they’re already failed. We want to help empower you to learn sooner,” he said.
Chronic kidney disease can be tested through a blood or urine test. Ask your doctor about which test is right for you. This month, the National Kidney Foundation is providing free at-home tests to people with diabetes, as part of the awareness campaign.
The foundation also developed a quiz to help people determine their risk for chronic kidney disease. Different resources are provided at the end, depending on one’s answers. You can take the quiz at MinuteForYourKidneys.com.
Once people know they’re at risk, managing their health can be as simple as making a few lifestyle changes. The best way to prevent both diabetes and kidney disease is a healthy diet.
“I try to catch that salt shaker out of my husband's hand every time I can,” Allen said. “I make fried chicken better than anybody I know. But we can’t have it every day. I started using the air fryer.”
Are You The 33%? campaign webinars can be found on the National Kidney Foundation’s YouTube channel. More information and resources can also be found Kidney.org.