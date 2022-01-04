Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.