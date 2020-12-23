As the Moderna vaccine began nationwide distribution and while a coronavirus mutation in Great Britain causes chaos, a federal advisory panel recommended that people age 75 and older, as well as certain essential workers, should be next in line for COVID-19 shots.
These developments came amid a vaccination program that began only in the last week and has given initial shots to about 556,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech already is being distributed, and regulators last week gave approval to the one from Moderna that began shipping Sunday.
Earlier this month, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said health care workers and nursing home residents – about 24 million people – should be at the very front of the line for the vaccines.
Sunday’s vote by the panel was who should be next in line, and by a vote of 13-1, it decided that should be people age 75 and older, who number about 20 million, as well as certain frontline workers, who total about 30 million.
The essential workers include firefighters and police; teachers and school staff; those working in food, agricultural and manufacturing sectors; corrections workers; U.S. Postal Service employees; public transit workers; and grocery store workers. They are considered at very high risk of infection because their jobs are critical and require them to be in regular contact with other people.
It’s not clear how long it will take to vaccinate those groups. Vaccine doses have come out slower than earlier projections. But at the same time, some experts noted that not everyone who is recommended to get vaccinated may choose to get a shot.
The committee also voted that behind those groups should be people aged 65-74, numbering about 30 million; those aged 16-64 with medical conditions like obesity and cancer who are at higher risk if they get COVID-19, numbering as many as 110 million; and a tier of other essential workers. This group of as many as 57 million includes a wide category of food service and utility workers, but also those in legal and financial jobs and the media.
The expert panel’s recommendation next goes to the CDC director and to states as guidance to put together vaccination programs. Directors have almost always signed off on committee recommendations. No matter what the CDC says, there will be differences from state to state, because various health departments have different ideas about who should be closer to the front of the line.
Federal officials expect that vaccine doses will be limited for several months. CDC officials say up to 20 million are projected to start getting shots this month, another 30 million next month and 50 million in February. That’s 100 million out of a population of more than 330 million.
Public health experts say the shots – and others in the pipeline – are the only way to stop a virus that has been spreading wildly. Nationwide, more than 219,000 people per day on average test positive for the virus, which has killed more than 318,000 in the U.S. and 1.7 million worldwide.
Earlier Sunday, trucks left the Olive Branch, Mississippi, factory near Memphis, Tennessee, with the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.
In Louisville, Kentucky, UPS driver Todd Elble said his vaccine shipment was the “most important load that I’ve hauled” in a 37-year career. His parents contracted COVID-19 in November, and his 78-year-old father died. He said the family speculates that his father got infected while traveling on a hunting trip with four other relatives to Wyoming, and some are still sick.
“I’m going to take the vaccine myself. I’m going to be first in line for my father – I’ll tell you that much – and any others that should follow,” he said. “I feel in my heart that everybody should, to help get this stopped.”
He added: “To bring this back, I feel Dad was in the truck with me today.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief science adviser to the federal government’s vaccine distribution effort, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the U.S. will experience “a continuing surge,” with larger numbers of coronavirus cases possible from gatherings for Christmas.
“I think, unfortunately, it will get worse,” he said.
There won’t be enough shots for the general population until spring, so doses will be rationed at least for the next several months. President-elect Joe Biden pledged earlier this month to have 100 million doses distributed in his first 100 days in office, and his surgeon general nominee said Sunday that it’s still a realistic goal.
But former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it’s more realistic to think it may be midsummer or early fall before vaccines are available to the general public, rather than late spring. Murthy said Biden’s team is working toward having the shots available to lower-risk individuals by late spring but doing so requires “everything to go exactly on schedule.”
Worldwide, nations across the globe are barring flights from the United Kingdom because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England. An untold number of people are stranded at airports and train stations.
The sudden closure of France’s border to Great Britain for at least 48 hours has British trucks in France backed up for miles, stoking fear of shortages at a time of year when the U.K. produces very little of its food and relies heavily on produce delivered from Europe by truck.
By late Tuesday, France announced its citizens could return from the U.K. starting Wednesday, if they can show proof of a negative Covid-19 test. Other nationals who live in France or the European Union also will be able to enter France from the U.K. with a negative test result.
Specific procedures for resuming road freight traffic were anticipated Tuesday night and will apply until at least Jan. 6.
The U.S. has yet to ban flights from Great Britain, although New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on the country to do so. In the meantime, Cuomo said that he’s asked airlines flying into his state from the U.K. to make all passengers take a coronavirus test before boarding and at least one carrier, British Airways, agreed to do so.