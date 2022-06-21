U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin this week, but not in Florida, where a delay occurred due to the governor’s initial refusal to purchase vaccines, leaving pharmacies and doctors scrambling.
Florida was the only state in the country that had refused to preorder the vaccines for small children.
Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the state’s decision last Thursday.
“Our Department of Health has been very clear: The risks outweigh the benefits and we recommend against,” he said at a news conference. “Doctors can get it. Hospitals can get it. But there’s not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to, you know, get COVID jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns. That’s not something that we think is appropriate, and so that’s not where we’re going to be utilizing our resources in that regard.”
By Friday, DeSantis appeared to somewhat reverse course without public comment, allowing health care providers, including pediatricians and children’s hospitals, to order COVID-19 vaccines directly from a federal program, although state health facilities will still not be placing orders.
The result means that COVID vaccines for young children will become readily available in Florida, but one to two weeks after everywhere else.
The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine approval follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer. That means U.S. kids under 5 – roughly 18 million youngsters – are eligible for the shots, about 1 1/2 years after the vaccines first became available in the U.S. for adults, who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.
On June 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the vaccine for children 6 months through age 5, in an announcement released by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
At a Senate hearing last week, Walensky said pediatric deaths from COVID-19 have been higher than what is generally seen from the flu each year.
“So I actually think we need to protect young children, as well as protect everyone with the vaccine and especially protect elders,” Walensky said.
The FDA also authorized Moderna’s vaccine for school-aged children and teens. Pfizer’s shots had been the only option for those ages.
For weeks, the Biden administration has been preparing to roll out the vaccines for young children, with states, tribes, community health centers and pharmacies preordering millions of doses. FDA’s emergency use authorization allows manufacturers to begin shipping vaccine across the country.
While young children generally don’t get as sick from COVID-19 as older kids and adults, their hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave and FDA advisers determined that benefits from vaccination outweighed the minimal risks. Studies from Moderna and Pfizer showed that side effects, including fever and fatigue, were mostly minor.
“As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.
In testing, the youngest children developed high levels of virus-fighting antibodies, comparable to what is seen in young adults, the FDA said. Moderna’s vaccine was about 40% to 50% effective at preventing infections but there were too few cases during Pfizer’s study to reliably determine its effectiveness, the agency said.
‘‘Both of these vaccines have been authorized with science and safety at the forefront of our minds,” said Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s vaccine chief.
The two brands use the same technology but there are differences.
Pfizer’s vaccine for kids younger than 5 is one-tenth of the adult dose. Three shots are needed: the first two given three weeks apart and the last at least two months later.
Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids under 6. The FDA also authorized a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for children who have immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.
Both vaccines are for children as young as 6 months. Moderna next plans to study its shots for babies as young as 3 months. Pfizer has not finalized plans for shots in younger infants. A dozen countries, including China, already vaccinate kids under 5, with other brands.
In the U.S., it remains uncertain how many parents want their youngest vaccinated. By some estimates, three-quarters of all children have already been infected. And only about 30% of children aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated since Pfizer’s shots opened to them last November.
Dr. Beth Ebel, professor of pediatrics at University of Washington in Seattle, said the tot-sized vaccines would be especially welcomed by U.S. parents with children in day care, where outbreaks can sideline parents from jobs and add to financial strain.
“A lot of people are going to be happy and a lot of grandparents are going to be happy, too, because we’ve missed those babies who grew up when you weren’t able to see them,” Ebel said.
Much of the content for this report was sourced from The Associated Press.