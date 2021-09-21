Reversing what now appears to be a premature announcement by President Joe Biden regarding universal COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, the Food and Drug Administration decided against it last week.
Instead, a third shot was approved for people 65 and older or at high risk of severe infection, health care workers and other people at high risk of becoming infected at work – even if they are not at especially high risk of severe disease.
In the face of these broad parameters and in answer to questions as to why a third shot would not be made available to anyone who wanted one, members of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee said it was because they weren't convinced by Pfizer’s assertions that immunity may not hold beyond six months.
“It's unclear that everyone needs to be boosted, other than a subset of the population that clearly would be at high risk for serious disease,” said Dr. Michael Kurilla, an infectious disease specialist at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. “It is not clear to me that the data we are seeing now is applicable to the general population.”
They would like a lot more data and a chance to look for mistaken conclusions.
Dr. Philip Krause, deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, noted that Pfizer, in presenting its case for the necessity of a booster shot for all, used data that had not been reviewed by outside experts or the FDA.
Krause, along with another FDA vaccine official, Marion Gruber, signed a paper published in The Lancet last this week that argued it's too soon to start administering booster shots to all.
Kurilla noted that Pfizer's studies relied heavily on measurements of lowered antibodies, without looking at other important aspects of immune response.
“It is my opinion that we need ... a booster dose now, particularly for the elderly and (those with) other high-risk conditions – but I share my colleagues' angst about the sparsity of safety data,” said Dr. Mark Sawyer, a professor of clinical pediatrics at the University of California San Diego, in an interview with CNN.
What's evidently clear is concern about younger adults and teens, because of the higher risk of myocarditis for those aged 16-29.
“We really don't have enough data yet to know what the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis would be following a booster dose,” said the FDA's Dr. Doran Fink.
Studies have shown younger adults and older teens, especially males, have a higher risk of this rare heart inflammation after receiving a vaccine like Pfizer's and Moderna’s, although the problem resolves quickly with prompt treatment.
Details on this risk might not come out, however, Fink said, until after booster doses were given more widely.
“We have discussed the need for such investigations with the vaccine manufacturers,” Fink said.
“I don't think we would feel comfortable giving it to a 16-year-old for all the reasons that everyone raised,” said Dr. Eric Rubin, chair of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Medical experts think it's more important to get more people fully vaccinated the first time around.
Dr. Cody Meissner, a professor of pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine, said he didn't think boosters would significantly contribute to controlling the pandemic.
“It is very important that the main message that we still transmit is that we have got to get everyone two doses. Everyone has got the get the primary series,” he said. “This booster dose is not likely to make a big difference in the behavior of this pandemic.”
“It is a frustrating place to be in when we have in the United States more than adequate supplies of vaccine and yet have been unable to achieve the level of coverage that would result in much better control of the pandemic than we have,” said Dr. Melinda Wharton, director of the Immunization Services Division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Meanwhile, Pfizer announced Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children aged 5-11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon – a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
For elementary school-aged kids, Pfizer tested a much lower dose – a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now. Yet after their second dose, children developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults getting the regular-strength shots, reported Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president.
The kid dosage also proved safe, with similar or fewer temporary side effects, such as sore arms, fever or achiness. Pfizer said it studied the lower dose in 2,268 kindergartners and elementary school-aged kids, which the FDA said should be large enough to rule out any higher risk to young children.