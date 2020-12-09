Fifteen Florida counties are in the red zone when it comes to the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, the White House Coronavirus Task Force said in a recent report. Red zones are those areas with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents and a diagnostic test positivity result above 10%.
The reports, while not made public by the task force, have been obtained by Naseem Miller of the Orlando Sentinel and posted on The Center for Public Integrity website. The most recent report made available is dated Nov. 22.
Florida had 246 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 356 per 100,000 in late November.
Florida is in the orange zone for test positivity, indicating a rate between 8.0% and 10.0%. The report said the state has seen week over week increasing hospitalizations.
“Florida must increase its mitigation as hospitalizations rise and (long-term care facilities) are again under full threat,” the report said.
Three counties had the highest number of new cases over the last three weeks: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. These counties represent 38.5% of new cases in Florida.
Eighty-five percent of all counties in Florida have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange or red zones), with 22% having high levels of community transmission (red zone).
Overall, Florida is classified in the red zone for COVID-19 cases and shows signs of a continued viral surge, the report said.
As a result of the accelerating outbreak, the report offers several recommendations to help slow the pandemic’s expected post-Thanksgiving surge:
• Expanded, strategic use of point-of-care antigen tests with immediate results should be used among all people independent of symptoms in orange and red counties in Florida.
• If you are over 65 or have significant health conditions, you should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked. You should have groceries and medications delivered.
• If you are under 40, you need to assume you became infected during the Thanksgiving period if you gathered beyond your immediate household. You must isolate away from anyone at increased risk for severe disease and get tested immediately.
• Limiting travel throughout the next several weeks is an additional key mitigation measure.
• Ensure indoor masking around vulnerable family members during any gatherings.
• Public spaces where masking is not possible must have a significant reduction in capacity or close.
• Ensure increased frequency of long-term care facility testing and rapid implementation of vaccination into LTCFs as vaccine becomes available.
• There are early signs of reduced N95, gown and glove supply in specific hospitals’ reporting. Contact the regional FEMA office for support if this supply issue is confirmed.
• Ensure all universities returning in the winter move to mandatory weekly testing of all on- and off campus students. Planning for that must begin now.
Seven metro localities in the red zone are Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Homosassa Springs, Sebring-Avon Park, Key West, Arcadia and Clewiston.
Fifteen counties are in the red zone: Miami-Dade, Broward, Okaloosa, Citrus, Santa Rosa, Walton, Highlands, Monroe, Hernando, DeSoto, Washington, Hendry, Levy, Taylor and Hamilton.
Florida on Monday confirmed 1,065,785 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 7,711 cases among residents. Another 146 confirmed deaths were reported on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, the highest two-day total since June.
A total of 56,607 Florida residents have been hospitalized by the respiratory disease and Nearly 20,000 Floridians have died. The state’s coronavirus database recorded 106 deaths on Monday.
“If your family traveled, you have to assume that you are exposed and you became infected and you really need to get tested in the next week,” Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said on the CBS show “Face the Nation” last week.