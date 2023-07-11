Chantrell Frazier, the first Black woman at Florida International University to earn a Ph.D. in biochemistry, is the lead researcher of a study recently published in the Plos One journal that contends a person's biological gender can likely be detected from their hand odor.
The FIU study could one day be applied to forensic investigations and eventually be developed into a rapid-testing device for crime scenes.
DNA is now frequently used to link a suspect to existing evidence. It's long-lasting, but also inconclusive when lifted from an item many people may have touched, like a doorknob. In contrast, odor only lingers for a day or two, but when police don't have a suspect, scents could help them figure out clues as to who was recently at a scene.
The researchers have also studied how scents could be used in the future to determine a person's race, ethnicity and age.
Sixty volunteers of African American, Hispanic and Caucasian race/ethnicity, between the ages of 18 and 46, participated in the study. They were equally divided by gender. Each held cotton gauze treated with methanol for 10 minutes before placing the gauze into a glass jar.
By analyzing chemicals comprising scents in the jars, researchers claim they were able to determine the gender of the person who'd touched the gauze with about 96% accuracy.
According to the study, human odor is a complex mixture of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) secreted from the body that are impacted by individual genetics, environmental factors and physiological secretions. VOCs are organic compounds, often with high vapor pressures, that are emitted into the environment as gases. The persistence of an individual’s odor in the environment is attributed to the constant shedding of the skin’s outer layer. This process leaves cells in the environment, along with sweat, oils and other glandular secretions, the study explains.
“If you touch an object, there might be 500 different chemicals there,” forensic chemistry expert Kenneth G. Furton, the professor who oversaw the study, told Axios in an interview. He says his team focused on about seven chemicals that help differentiate biological males and females.
Furton also told Axios that diseases, including COVID-19, can be detected from odors.
His work is reportedly inspired by dogs, which can reliably identify people based on their odor profiles and detect COVID better than lab tests.