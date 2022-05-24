The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 jumped 24% during the past week after a nearly 20% increase the previous week, according to data posted Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed that 1,941 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,560 a week earlier and 1,303 two weeks earlier. Also, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has also increased.
The new data showed 168 COVID-19 patients needing intensive care, up from 131 a week earlier and 103 two weeks earlier.
Florida in recent weeks has seen increases in overall numbers of COVID-19 cases, though the numbers remain far lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept across the state.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests has climbed to double-digits statewide over the past two weeks and is suspected to be higher due to the increased use of at-home tests.