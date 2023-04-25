Newly obtained documents show that Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo made significant alterations to a state-driven study about Covid-19 vaccines to suggest that some doses pose a higher health risk for young men than had been established by the broader medical community. According to the study's original conclusion, there were no significant risks associated with the Covid vaccines for young men, but Ladapo replaced these findings with opposite conclusions.
Politico reported:
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo personally altered a state-driven study about Covid-19 vaccines last year to suggest that some doses pose a significantly higher health risk for young men than had been established by the broader medical community, according to a newly obtained document. Ladapo’s changes, released as part of a public records request, presented the risks of cardiac death to be more severe than previous versions of the study.
Researchers with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and University of Florida criticized Ladapo for making these changes, saying that he appeared to have altered the study out of political, not scientific, concerns.
Ladapo's credibility has been questioned in the past. His former supervisor at UCLA discouraged Florida officials from hiring him, saying that Ladapo relies on his opinions more than scientific evidence. Ladapo's work at UCLA also generated scrutiny, with several former colleagues saying that he misled the public about his experience treating Covid-19 patients. Before taking office, Ladapo spent much of the pandemic questioning the value of vaccines and the efficacy of masks while touting ineffective treatments such as hydroxychloroquine. The Orlando Sentinel's editorial board described him as a "COVID crank" associated with a right-wing group of physicians whose members include a physician who believes infertility and miscarriages are the result of having sex with demons and witches during dreams.
The question now is not whether Ladapo has a credibility problem, but why Governor Ron DeSantis chose him for this job, why the governor has not yet fired him, and what DeSantis intends to do now in response to revelations such as these. The politicization of public health has been a major issue throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and actions like Ladapo's only serve to exacerbate the problem. It is crucial that public health decisions are based on scientific evidence and not political or personal beliefs.