The Health Foundation of South Florida is launching a campaign today at Florida Memorial University to encourage residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The effort is taking place in partnership with Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
The “I Did It!” campaign, a first of its kind, cross-county effort spotlighting local people and leaders, is designed to reach some of the region’s most vulnerable Black and Latino neighborhoods that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The campaign will be activated across broadcast television, radio, outdoor, print, digital and social media in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and Portuguese.
24.93% of Miami-Dade County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sample messages will be unveiled at the launch event. The mayors of both counties are expected to attend, along with Health Foundation leadership and other community leaders.
