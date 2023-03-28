Black office workers’ ability to concentrate on the job suffers more than any other ethnic group because of external factors like health concerns, racism and the rising cost of living, according to a new study by the employment platform Oyster.
The platform surveyed more than 2,500 desk-based – or so-called knowledge – employees and found that more than 58 % of Black workers globally chose their mental well-being as their top priority. Asian respondents came in second at 37.7 %.
“Bearing the brunt of systemic racism, prejudice, and societal injustice, perhaps Black knowledge workers must put more energy into protecting their mental health and can less afford to spend it elsewhere,” the report stated.
“In fact, Black workers are more affected by pretty much every category than other racial groups, notably by global health concerns,” the authors wrote. Spiraling living costs and personal life concerns also were among the top external stressors, regardless of gender or geographical location.
White workers reported being least affected in nearly every category – an example of privilege in practice, the authors concluded.
They said systemic racism in healthcare and legislative environments – coupled with racial wage disparity present in society and at many companies – makes it logical that Black workers are more affected by health concerns, political instability and the rising costs of living.
The authors concluded: “What we’re seeing is a greater need to support, include, and create equitable work environments so all employees can thrive. At the very least, managers should be aware that Black employees on their team may appreciate more face time and encouragement and be ready to provide this support as needed.”