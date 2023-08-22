This summer, record heat has swept the nation, especially in South Florida, causing many to suffer from heat exhaustion, stroke, and other heat-related illnesses. In Miami, we’re used to hot and sticky weather, but it’s still important to be mindful of the higher temperatures, and keep an eye on those who are especially vulnerable.
There are several groups that must be careful when temperatures rise, like construction workers and others doing strenuous work or activity outdoors; the elderly; people with chronic or uncontrolled health conditions; pregnant women; and young children.
Age, medical conditions, and medications can impact the way an individual is affected by the heat. As with many things, the healthier a person is, the better their body is able to compensate when temperatures soar.
Follow the tips below to stay healthy while enjoying the remaining summer months.
Tips to beat the heat
- The trick is to be well prepared. Much like athletes need to prepare hours before a game, you should ensure you are well hydrated hours before you head outdoors in the heat, as well as rested and well fed.
- Continue to drink and hydrate when out in the sun on hot days, even if you aren’t thirsty. If you wait until you experience symptoms, you’ll be behind on keeping yourself adequately hydrated.
- If you’re doing strenuous exercise or working outdoors, consider electrolyte drinks. When we sweat heavily, we lose salt and water. Electrolyte drinks or mixes can help replenish your body. Be sure to check the labels to find ones lower in sugar, especially if you are diabetic. For a person doing typical outdoor activities, water should be enough.
- Wear light-colored, loose clothing, which will help your body stay cool.
- Know your limits and rest when needed. Keep an eye on young children who may not know their limits like an adult would. It’s ok to let them play, but on especially hot days, make sure they take breaks, drink fluids, and rest.
- Plan around the heat, when possible. On hotter days, try to do outdoor activities earlier or later in the day when the temperatures are lower. If possible, limit your time outdoors, and participate in indoor activities.
Early signs of heat-related illness
The most common signs and symptoms that people experience when they start to overheat is feeling dizzy and/or lightheaded. Sometimes, if people do not seek shelter or sit down and drink water, they may also faint and vomit.
If you start to feel lightheaded or dizzy, get out of the heat. At a minimum, sit down and rest in the shade, and try to get into a cooler place, possibly a car or indoors with air conditioning, and drink water. Stay seated and rest. You should begin to feel better as your body cools down and recovers.
When to seek medical help
For young people with no medical concerns, moving to a cooler location, drinking water, and resting should be enough to make them feel better. However, for people with chronic medical conditions or the elderly, symptoms can persist. If this happens, or if symptoms get worse, bring them to the nearest emergency department to be evaluated. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.
Hany Atallah, MD, is the chief medical officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital and specializes in emergency medicine.