Black Americans and minorities living with diabetes suffer higher rates of blindness, and now a new initiative may eventually provide them with an important resource.
In an effort to prevent vision loss, the American Diabetes Association and Genentech have partnered on a project named Health Equity Now.
“For people living with diabetes, a regular eye exam is a must to prevent or delay vision loss,” said Charles “Chuck” Henderson, chief executive officer of the ADA. “Sadly, health inequities have led to many people not receiving the eye care and treatment they need."
These inequities are evidence of the systemic challenges Black and other minority groups face. The program will operate at the community level to identify barriers to screening and eye care. The pilot will launch in Birmingham, Ala., where focus groups will be established to identify needs and best practices.
"This builds on our commitment to address inequities by advancing inclusive research in ophthalmology, expanding diversity in the field and improving equitable access to care,” said Alexander Hardy, chief executive officer of Genentech.