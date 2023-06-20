As a medical doctor, I often speak with men about how they can improve their health. Of course, I recommend regular appointments, exercise, and a clean diet,but there’s one change that surpasses them all and can have a ripple effect through your health and life.
It’s not a test and doesn’t require a specialist or an appointment. It’s simple, yet not always easy.
It’s taking ownership of your health.
Too often, men put off their routine appointments, check-ups, tests, and wait too long to get troubling symptoms checked out.. This approach to your health can be detrimental – especially for Black men. Studies continue to show that the health of B0lack men is worse than nearly all other groups in the United States, with Black men dying more than seven years earlier than women of all races in the country..
Of course, there is a variety of factors that influence these disturbing statistics– including mistrust of the medical community, systematic racism, and lack of access to quality care. While many of us (in and around the healthcare system) are actively working and committed to making positive changes, you cannot afford to wait for things to get better.
I encourage all men to take charge of what you can change. Step into your own power, take control, and make choices, changes and decisions that will help you feel your best inside and out.
Here are some ways you can take ownership of your health today:
1) Choose a primary care doctor and see them at least once a year.
Your primary care doctor should feel like a supportive partner, helping you, guiding you and tracking your health progress. Research has shown time and time again that regular physicals and checkups and blood tests help to catch problems and diseases early when there is more time and options to address them.
Do not wait for your girlfriend, significant other, or wife to make the appointment for you, and do not continue to see someone you don’t trust or feel comfortable with. It’s your body and your health sochoose a doctor who listens attentively, demonstrates care, and follows through on the plan of care that meets your needs. Make sure to see them at least once a year, or as often as needed, especially if you have high blood pressure, diabetes, or other health concerns.
2) Hang out with a group of men
This piece of advice comes from personal experience. Regularly connecting and bonding with male friends on a weekly or regular basis, especially if bonding over a shared interest or activity, can make a positive difference in your health and life. You can meet to play basketball, soccer, chess, golf, fish, anything. The activity doesn’t matter and neither does the age range.
The important part is having a group of men you admire or are able to talk, let loose, share experiences with, and encourage each other. That connection can do wonders to help you all as you go through life’s ups and downs.
3) Start your day off right
While playing golf with a friend a few years ago, he shared a simple but valuable daily practice. He starts his day spending a few minutes of focus on his mind, body, and spirit. I tried it and found that is a great way to center myself and get in the correct headspace to be and feel my best.
For me, I start my morning with stretching and yoga and a then spend a few minutes mediating. This is not a lengthy endeavor,10 to 20 minutes at the most and don’t beat yourself up if you miss a day. The point is to focus on yourself – centering and preparing for your day – before hitting the ground running.
As mentioned, there are a few days when work/life prevent this organized start. However, more days than not, I spend the first 10 to20 minutes really focused on myself first, getting my blood flowing and my mind ready to handle all that will be thrown my way.
4) Make sure to move
Physical activity is critical for your body and mental health. While it can do wonders for your heart and other organs, it can also do wonders for your mind. It can help you manage stress, decompress, take time away from screens, and think through challenges or allow the time needed for self-reflection. It can be even more powerful if you move outside.
This movement should not be part of your workday, but something you regularly do outside of work. If exercise is not a part of your life now, start simple, with regular walks or playing a game or doing an activity you love a few times a week.
5) Avoid stimulants and substances as much as possible
Research has shown that alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs can have negative impacts on the brain over time, especially as you age, increasing risk for Alzheimer’s disease. This is the case even in small doses. Larger doses can do even more damage, impacting liver, brain, and heart health. Be mindful of your use and find other ways to de-stress.
6) Don’t over-pack your day and life
It can be easy to jam pack your schedule and overestimate how much you can accomplish in a day. Having an overfilled schedule, rushing from task to task and appointment to appointment can create a lot of stress and anxiety that can build up over time, leaving you feeling burnt out and stretched too thin.
As men, we often want to show up for others – our family, our loved ones, our coworkers, and community – but we must also show up for ourselves and leave some time and space for us to think, breath and process.
By starting to take ownership and control of your health in big ways and small, we can all improve how we feel, set a better example for those around us, and show up better for ourselves, our families and those we love.
To schedule an appointment with a primary care physician, please call 305-585-6000 or visit our website, jacksonhealth.org.
Men’s Health: Inside and Out
Horace Ellis, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC clinical specialist at Jackson Community Mental Health Center.
Talking about mental health can be a scary topic for many of us, especially for men, and even more so for Black men. Here in South Florida, we are fortunate to have a diverse community with people from all different backgrounds and cultures. This also means we all have different preconceived notions about mental health and mental illness.
Culturally, there are also wide variations in world views and explanatory belief systems about psychiatric health within Black communities. Often, these belief systems associate mental health within the context of good and evil rather than a biomedical understanding.
In my practice at Jackson Community Mental Health Center, I see a lot of Black men who are struggling mentally and emotionally, but unsure what to do about it. Often, they are plagued by adverse event-type traumas and have been suffering in silence for years. Consequently, they have not been able to recognize, process, and understand the ways in which these experiences are negatively impacting their lives.
It is important to know that if you are struggling with any form of mental or emotional condition, you are not alone. – You are not weak, or less of a man.As human beings, it is understandable to experience challenging emotions. Mental health and illness are on a spectrum of severity ranging from mild to severe.
If you have gone through, or are going through difficult experiences, are struggling to manage your emotions, or having difficulty with relationships, work or just not feeling your best, there is help. Getting help does not have to mean taking medication or given a scary diagnosis. It can simply mean being open and willing to talking with a trusting professional.
On a weekly basis, I have Black men coming into my office who are surprised at how being able to express themselves in a safe, empathetic, and nonjudgmental space helps them feel better. They realized how getting professional help can make huge differences in their lives.
We can help you recognize and change negative thought patterns and behaviors by becoming more aware, and understanding of yourself, the situations you are experiencing, and how best to think about yourself, the situations, and apply problem-solving techniques or interventions.
All you have to do is take the first step. Get help before something catastrophic happens. Talking to a professional can save your life or the life of someone you know.
To speak to a professional at Jackson Community Mental Health Center, call (786) – 466 – 2800.