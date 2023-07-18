Heading back to school can be exciting for some students, but nerve-racking for others. Regardless of where your child falls on the spectrum, help them mentally prepare for their first day back.
Prepare
Talk to your kids early about what it will be like heading back to school. For example, you can say, “I was thinking about how soon you’ll be back in school, and I’m wondering if you’ve thought about that and what it may feel like.”
Listen with empathy and normalize that we can all experience different emotions simultaneously. For example, you can say, “It sounds like you’re excited to go back to school to see your friends AND you’re nervous about meeting new teachers – that makes sense.”
If a child repeatedly says they don’t want to go to school, reframe the conversation in a manner that both validates their feelings and takes action. For example, you can say, “Going back to school can be hard, but you do have to go to school. Let’s talk about what’s hard for you and see how we can make it easier.”
Watch for Symptoms of Anxiety, and Then Manage
Anxiety is a universal feeling that often helps us perform. When anxiety gets too big, kids may experience restlessness, constant worries, fears, separation anxiety, and physical symptoms such as tummy aches or headaches. Talk to your kids about what may be worrying them. Then help them find ways to calm their bodies through belly breathing and mindfulness. One way to help them calm their mind and bodies is by asking them to identify five things they can see, four things they can touch, three things they can hear, two things they can smell, and one thing they can taste.
If your child’s anxiety persists or worsens, reach out to your pediatrician for a mental health referral, or your child’s school counselor or psychologist.
Manage Separation Anxiety
Consistent separation routines can help children feel safe during a transition since they add predictability to moments that feel unfamiliar and out of their control. Set the stage by saying, "We can create and practice a goodbye routine, so we have something special and comforting for us to do when you go back to school.” A comfort item, transitional object, or note from you can also provide reassurance while your child is at school.
Preparing for a New School
If your child is attending a new school, try to visit the school in advance. Set up a meeting with the chair or principal of the school and arrange a tour so you and your child become familiar with the building and staff before the first day. This will reduce the unknown and put your child at ease about what the school and classroom will look like.
Back-to-School Season in an Evolving Digital World
Helping kids develop healthy screen time and social media habits can be challenging – especially after the summer break. After weeks of laid-back schedules and rules, it can be tricky to rein in screen time and get back to a routine.
As the first day of school approaches, it’s time to start thinking about when and how much time your kids are spending on screens and social media.
:
Start Early
Don’t wait until the day before school starts to initiate new rules and routines. Start habits and set healthy boundaries a few weeks before the first day of school. A few weeks before school starts, make small changes each week. For example, let's say your teen has been staying up until after midnight on devices, and once school starts, you want devices turned off by 9 or 10 pm. Every week, have them shut off their device 20 minutes earlier until they get to the desired time. This approach helps with instituting earlier bedtimes for kids of all ages, too.
Don’t be surprised if kids and teens push back against these new rules. When they share frustration, boredom, or fear of missing out, recognize, acknowledge, and normalize their feelings. If kids struggle to adjust to social media limits, provide suggestions, such as sports, clubs, or activities they can join – this will also give them in-person social opportunities and reinforce routines.
Talk With Your Kids
Check in with your kids about what they see/watch on social media and the dangers of social comparisons (especially since you don’t know the full story or reality of anything that is posted online).
Lead with open-ended questions to show them you’re interested in their thoughts and experiences, and give them an opportunity to share anything that’s on their mind.
It’s also important to talk to them about cyberbullying - bullying through social media, messaging platforms, gaming platforms, and over the phone. Reports of cyberbullying are highest among middle school students, followed by high school students, and then primary school students. Cyberbullying has doubled over the past decade, with 15 percent of teens reporting bullying online or by text.
Do It As a Family
Kids model what they see from adults and parents. Parents and caregivers can set the tone for phone, screen, and social media habits by showing kids the importance of disconnecting during meals, family time, or while completing schoolwork.
Make it a family affair. Some families put their phones in a basket or bin in the foyer, and spend a part of each day or the weekend offline. During this time, you can do game nights; go for a walk/physical activity, and read or do arts or crafts. This improves family cohesion, reduces stress, and normalizes regular screen breaks or social media “vacations,” which are important for us all.
Natasha L. Poulopoulos, PhD, is a UHealth Jackson Children’s Care pediatric psychologist at Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital. Dr. Poulopoulos is an advocate for youth mental health and the LGBTQ+ community. She is a member of the Society of Pediatric Psychology, and has co-authored several peer-reviewed publications and presentations