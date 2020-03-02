Miami city leaders and emergency managers held a press conference Monday morning at Miami City Hall where they discussed the city's efforts to prepare for potential impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Florida.
“Our Division of Emergency management will coordinate citywide efforts while the Division of Health and Emergency Medical Services will ease on subject matter experts guiding response policies and procedures,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.
With two documented COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Florida, the @CityofMiami is staying vigilant. Today, we held a press conference to stress this is not a time to panic but, rather, to take precautions including hand washing. We will continue to monitor and respond accordingly. pic.twitter.com/XbyFnT95en— Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) March 2, 2020
According to the city, The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue's Division of Emergency Management has been actively planning for several weeks, participating in regular calls with the Florida Department of Health and following the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Last Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and representatives from the Florida Department of Health, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Jackson Health System, the Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency Management, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the Miami-Dade Aviation Department and PortMiami held a meeting at the Stephen P. Clark Center to brief preventative measures and prepare a contingency plan for any potential impacts of the coronavirus in Miami-Dade County.
“This coronavirus, COVID-19, is a new strain with flu-like symptoms,” Gimenez announced. “Now let’s remember that it is also regular flu season and we all have to be prepared.
“We put up signs and want to remind people to wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitizer, cover their face with a tissue or an arm when they sneeze or cough. Do not cough or sneeze into your hands, and do not touch your face or eyes without washing your hands.”
As of Monday, March 2, the Associated Press has reported 2 suspected cases of coronavirus in Hillsborough and Manatee County, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a statewide health emergency.