While COVID-19 infection rates drop slowly but steadily in Miami-Dade, Mayor Carlos Giménez wants to remind people about the county's free hotel network to help keep that downward trend going in the right direction.
The hospitality network provides people who need temporary lodging a secure place to stay so they can isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic, if they have either tested positive or risk exposure in their households. A total of 1,337 residents have participated in the initiative to date.
The number to call for this free county service is 305.614.1716, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
The network was first announced in late July as a partnership between Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida. At that time 400 rooms were earmarked for hotel isolation in an effort to protect multigenerational families from the spread of the coronavirus. Not long afterward the program was expanded to more than 675 rooms in three different locations.
Throughout the pandemic, the county has been providing hotel rooms to health care workers, first responders, homeless individuals and others who need to isolate for short periods of time. The county has also been providing isolation rooms at hotels for patients referred by the Florida Department of Health and area hospitals.
The program was expanded to include residents – with or without symptoms – who need to isolate from family members while they wait for test results, as well as those who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
Starting in July, the spike of COVID-19 infections among 18- to 34-year-olds began putting additional strain on multigenerational households, common in Miami-Dade County, where there is increased risk of having other household members end up in the hospital.
“We will continue to do everything we can to protect extended family households along with our hospital personnel, who have been working nonstop throughout this pandemic,” Giménez said.