The City of Miami Gardens will receive financial assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to up its vaccination efforts.
As a recipient of the CDC Flu Vaccine-COVID-19 Grant, Miami Gardens is being awarded $511,000 to implement a program that addresses low vaccination rates among its Black and brown residents. With a population of nearly 113,000 people, it is the third largest city in the county and largest predominantly Black municipality in Florida.
CDC grants are being awarded to various organizations across the country working to eliminate disparities in vaccination rates. Live Healthy Miami Gardens (LHMG), a health and wellness initiative, will be responsible for overseeing the program.
The initiative was created in 2014 through a citywide partnership with the Health Foundation of South Florida, Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health and the National League of Cities. It launched a vaccine campaign during the onset of the 2020 flu season to increase flu vaccine rates, but with the mask-wearing mandate and increased sanitary measures taken during the pandemic, there was a downward trend in vaccination rates.
As mask-wearing becomes optional for fully vaccinated people, LHMG is once again encouraging the community to commit to receiving their flu shots. Outreach for the COVID-19 vaccine will now be added to the campaign slated to run through September 2022 with help from the new grant.
The goal is to increase confidence for both vaccines through conversations with community leaders and influencers about vaccine safety at future events, beginning as early as this month. More information can be found at LiveHealthyMiamiGardens.com.