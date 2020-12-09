The City of Miami Gardens is partnering with health officials for National Influenza Vaccination Week to emphasize the importance of flu vaccinations in combatting a winter “twindemic” of COVID-19 and the flu.

Through this awareness week, running from Dec. 6 to 12, Live Healthy Miami Gardens seeks to promote the importance of flu vaccinations for everyone age 6 months and older. Funded in part by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the campaign increases opportunities to obtain free vaccinations while cracking down on misinformation against the vaccine.

“We want to talk about what the correlation is between the vaccine and the flu, we want to make it really easy for people to be able to get free vaccines and we want [the community] to be able to make a choice not just for themselves, but for their families,” said Thamara Labrousse, program director for Live Healthy Miami Gardens.

Thamara Labrousse Thamara Labrousse, program director for Live Healthy Miami Gardens, at the city’s news conference promoting flu vaccinations.

In the midst of the pandemic, it is especially important to avoid contracting the flu. Although the vaccine offers a measure of protection against influenza and not the coronavirus, both viruses have similar symptoms: fever, headache, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue.

Dr. M.J. Collier Jr., a family practitioner in Lithia Springs, Georgia, known as the “Hip Hop Doc,” said that coming down with both viruses at once could be disastrous.

Dr. M.J. Collier Dr. M.J. Collier speaking at a City of Miami Gardens news conference for Live Healthy Miami Gardens’ influenza vaccination initiative.

“The worst case scenario would be for a person to simultaneously capture both diseases,” he said. “Now, the great thing about influenza is that we do have a vaccine for it.”

Miami Gardens Councilwoman Katrina Wilson weighed in on the initiative and said that residents should get involved and take advantage of getting vaccinated.

Councilwoman Katrina Wilson Miami Gardens Councilwoman Katrina Wilson speaking during a news conference on the city’s flu vaccination initiative.

“I’ve been a lifelong educator and I am of the opinion that when people know better, they do better. And when they do better, their behavior not only impacts them, but it impacts everyone that they touch – everyone in their household, everyone in their workplace,” she said.

Flu season typically runs from October through May. The following National Influenza Vaccination Week events remain:

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Free flu shots at the Center for Family and Child Enrichment Inc., 1825 NW 167th St., Miami Gardens, 305.624.7450.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – noon “Dispelling the Myths of the Flu Vaccination,” an info session webinar for senior citizens with Dr. Michelle Kirwan; register at eventbrite.com/e/lhmg-wellness-webinars-tickets-129336959327.

Friday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free flu shots at UHI Community Care Clinic, 4745 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, 205.620.7797.

Free flu vaccines also are available all year at Jessie Trice Community Health System, 4692 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, 305.623.0993.