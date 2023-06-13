Millions of adults in the United States are rationing their prescription medications and failing to use them as directed due to cost, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Around 9.2 million adults between the ages of 18 and 64 said they took at least one prescription medication in 2021 and tried to save money by delaying refills, skipping doses or taking less than the dose prescribed, the CDC found.
Around 23% of adults without health insurance did not take their medications as prescribed to reduce costs, compared with fewer than 7% of people covered by private health insurance, said researchers.
The cost-saving measures were more common among women, people in poor health, adults lacking health coverage and those with disabilities.
Skimping on necessary medications “may make health conditions worse, result in more serious illness, and require additional expensive treatment,” the federal agency found.
The report, based on survey data collected by the National Center for Health Statistics in 2021, found nearly 58% of American adults ages 18 to 64 had taken prescription drugs during the previous 12 months. More than 8% said they did not take their medications as prescribed due to their costs, researchers found.
The report found the average price per prescription medication remained stable in 2021, but an increase in filled prescriptions led to a 4.8% increase in out-of-pocket costs. Those expenditures totaled $63 billion for Americans in 2021, researchers said.
Previous research found that around 1 in 6 Americans with diabetes were rationing prescription insulin rather than using the lifesaving drug as directed.