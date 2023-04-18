Birth workers
(Mural: Jamarah Amani/Zion Matthews)

Local organization Southern Birth Justice Network gathered in Overtown April 15 to launch its new mobile midwife clinic and unveil a mural painted by artist Lisa Lee. The mural, located on the south wall of the historic Lawson Thomas Law Office building, displays a vision of Black maternal health and birth justice. The mobile clinic is run by a group of midwives, doulas and perinatal health professionals working together to provide reproductive health services to marginalized communities throughout Miami-Dade County. Black Maternal Health Week is celebrated each year April 11-17.

Mural