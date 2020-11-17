More than 460 million people are currently estimated to be living with diabetes worldwide. The number is expected to rise to 578 million by 2030. Last year alone, the condition was responsible for 4.2 million deaths and at least $760 billion in health expenditure – 10% of the global total spent on health care.
The impact of diabetes has come into even sharper focus this year, because half the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in some regions are diabetics, and diabetics have been shown to be at high risk of dying from the coronavirus.
This is why on World Diabetes Day this past Saturday, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) called for more nurses to be trained to help people living with diabetes understand and manage their condition.
Nurses play a pivotal role in helping people with diabetes understand and manage their disease, and in tackling the risk factors for Type 2 diabetes. As diabetes continues to rise across the world, more trained nurses are needed to help people affected avoid life-changing complications – such as heart attacks, strokes, loss of vision, kidney disease and lower limb amputation – and promote healthier lifestyle behaviors.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a global shortfall of 5.9 million nurses and indicated that nursing graduates will need to increase by 8% a year to overcome the deficit by 2030.
“Nurses are at the heart of health care worldwide and have a crucial role to play in the global fight against diabetes,” said Andrew Boulton, president of IDF. “Unfortunately, there are simply not enough to go around. Investing in nurses now to save future cost is a difficult message for those managing health care budgets. Too often, health care decision-makers kick the problem down the line to a time when they will no longer be held accountable for the consequences. It’s a save-now-pay-later approach that is doomed to fail. The tide of diabetes is rising fast and action is needed. Governments must recruit and equip an adequately trained workforce to support the growing numbers living with diabetes. Nurses make the difference.”
More often than not, people diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes are simply told to take pills and watch what they eat, but that’s not enough. This is where nurses come in. They often spend more time with patients than doctors do, so they have the ability to provide the majority of diabetes education, patient care and support people need to manage this chronic condition so it doesn't spiral out of control.
To mark World Diabetes Day this year, IDF has encouraged nurses and other health professionals to improve their understanding of diabetes care by offering free access to its IDF School of Diabetes online courses about the role of the diabetes educator.
If you aren't in health care, but wonder what your risks are for becoming a diabetic, take a simple online test through an interactive tool at worlddiabetesday.org.
More diabetes facts & figures
• 1-in-2 adults with diabetes remain undiagnosed (232 million).
• More than 75% of people with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries.
• Two-thirds of people with diabetes live in urban areas.
• A fifth of people with diabetes (136 million) are age 65 or older.
• Diabetes caused 4.2 million deaths in 2019.