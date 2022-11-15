On November 18, the Injury Free Coalition for Kids of Miami, a joint program between Jackson Health System and UHealth - University of Miami Health System funded by The Children’s Trust, and other national injury prevention organizations will observe National Injury Prevention Day. The observance raises awareness about preventable injuries in children, and empowers communities to make a difference in reducing pediatric injuries and deaths.
Preventable injuries remain the leading cause of death and disability in children in the United States. Every day, 20 children die from preventable injuries, resulting in more deaths than all other diseases combined. There has been an increase in certain types of injuries, such as suffocation, motor vehicle crashes, and poisoning.
The Injury Free Coalition for Kids of Miami and community partners have several programs and resources to help keep your children safe:
- The Injury Free Coalition for Kids of Miami offers programs on home safety, water safety, passenger safety, fire safety, and more. Programs are provided in English, Spanish, and Creole. Find more information at injuryfreemiami.org.
- BikeSafe is a program from the University of Miami KiDZ Neuroscience Center, part of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. Dedicated to preventing brain and spinal cord injuries from bicycle accidents, BikeSafe provides educational curriculums in schools and parks. For more information, visit www.ibikesafe.org.
- WalkSafe is another program from the University of Miami KiDZ Neuroscience Center, part of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. They provide educational curriculums to schools and also promote safe physical activity for children in Miami. For more information, visit www.iwalksafe.org
- Miami Dade Matters has great information for parents, including a state-by-state injury prevention report. If you are interested in learning more, visit www.miamidadematters.org.
For more information about how to keep your child safe, call the Injury Free Coalition for Kids at 305-243-9080 or visit www.injuryfree.org.