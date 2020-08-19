August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month (NMDAM) and Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency (LAORA) is encouraging people of all ethnic backgrounds to register to become organ and tissue donors as August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month (NMDAM). Nationally, the waiting list has more than 109,000 men, women and children awaiting life-saving organ transplants, with nearly 60% from multicultural communities.
Nationally, African Americans top the list of minorities on the transplant waiting list, followed by Hispanics/Latino, Asian Pacific Islander, American Indian/Alaska Native, and multiracial descent, with kidneys being the most needed organs.
Every 10 minutes, someone is added to the national transplant waiting list.
In Florida alone, more than 5,678 individuals await organ transplants with minorities making up 61% of those currently in need. More than 4,811 people in Florida are currently waiting for a kidney transplant.
This observance also promotes healthy living and disease prevention to decrease the need for transplantation. The high percentages stated above, stem from the increased frequency of diabetes, hypertension, and other conditions among minority populations, which often lead to the need for a transplant.
To help spread awareness of LAORA and the crucial need for organ donation, LAORA engages in extensive community outreach in schools, churches, driver license offices, health fairs and media outlets.
“Our number one goal is to increase donor designation,” said LAORA Communications Manager, Cynthia Hacker.. “Be a hero and help save a life in your community. Tell your family and friends about your decision to Donate Life.”
Did you know that 95% of Americans are in favor of being a donor but only 58% are registered?
By giving the gift of life individuals can save the lives of up to eight people and the gift of tissue can enhance and improve the lives of countless others. If interested in becoming a donor, visit donatelifeflorida.org, and to learn more about LAORA, visit laora.org or call 1-800-232-2802.
LAORA is a Division of the University of Miami Department of Surgery, which functions as nonprofit service organization who obtains organs for clinical transplantation throughout Southeast Florida and transports them to transplant centers within the U.S. It also provides organs and tissues for research to advance medical science and enhance lives. LAORA is one of the nation’s 58 federally designated organ recovery agencies certified and regulated by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). LAORA serves a population of 7 million people throughout six counties in South Florida.
(Statistics above based on data from the Donate Life America Registry Overview Report and the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) as of January 15, and July 22, 2020.)