North Shore Medical Center is now one of five local Tenet Healthcare hospitals to offer the Tele-ER platform, a secure service to access emergency room physicians, treatment and health recommendations remotely.
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the launch of the new service, North Shore’s CEO Matthew Garner revealed it will play a major role in comforting those requiring medical assistance but wary of visiting ERs, especially in Black communities.
“Ever since the pandemic started, people have been very reluctant to come to the health care setting,” said Garner. “Anybody that has been assessing whether they should come in, this gives them the option to at least get evaluated by medical professionals prior to coming into the setting.”
Patients can access the system by calling 833-4-TELE-ER (833.483.5337) on a landline or smartphone. The calls are handled by nurses based out of the free-standing emergency department in Coral Gables.
During the initial call, nurses will walk patients through a registration and screening process to assess whether additional care is necessary. If a patient needs to be connected with a physician, a secure link will be sent to them for a virtual examination on a videoconferencing platform. For follow-up care, diagnostic tests and medical attention that requires in-person interaction, patients will be directed to their nearest hospital.
The price point for the virtual ER bill is $20 for patients insured by Medicare. Charges for in-person follow-up care at the hospital will be waived.
“This is our effort to make sure that our patients are aware we are open and ready to provide care safely,” explained Garner. “Waiting is the biggest issue right now; we’ve seen so many instances where people have delayed their care and that’s resulted in even worse health outcomes or life-changing situations, so the remote option is great.”
The hospital's ER staff is seeing an estimated 85 patients a day compared to a consistent 140 before the onset of the pandemic. The past stay-at-home order paired with fear of contracting COVID-19 or its variants pushed people to opt out of receiving care.
“Being able to utilize technology to see your provider is infinitely beneficial,” said Dr. Vincent Roddy, medical director of the North Shore ER. “If you’re concerned about coming to the hospital because of potentially catching an infection or something of that nature, you can be seen virtually in the safety of your own home.”
He emphasized that the tele-service should only be used for low acuity conditions, like throat or ear pain, and not in severe cases.
“It’s exciting that North Shore Medical Center is a part of the movement to fuse technology and health care. We’re here to help the patients and have designed the system to be as easy to use as possible,” he added.
Direct mailers are scheduled to be sent out to residents in the area to inform them of the added service.
Tele-ER will steadily become available across Tenet hospitals nationwide with at least one location announced weekly. In addition to North Shore Medical Center, locations currently offering the service include Coral Gables Hospital, Florida Medical Center and Hialeah Hospital.