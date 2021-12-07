The omicron COVID variant is on the move, with cases popping up in different U.S. cities after it was first discovered in South Africa.
Minnesota officials announced Thursday that its first case was a fully vaccinated Hennepin County resident who recently traveled to New York City for a convention attended by 50,000 people, where everyone 12 and older was required to show proof of vaccination before entering.
The man, who had not traveled abroad, completed his initial vaccine series over six months ago and received a booster shot in early November. He began suffering mild symptoms on Nov. 22, the day after the convention, and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. His symptoms have since “resolved,” officials said.
No sooner was that case announced that New York health officials verified five other discovered cases of omicron. They included a person in the city’s Long Island suburbs who had recently traveled to South Africa, residents of Brooklyn and Queens, and another case possibly linked to travel. At least one person had received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine but officials did not have details about the vaccination status of the four other cases.
Officials also reported another case Thursday of a Colorado woman who had recently traveled to southern Africa.
Since then, in less than one week, cases of the omicron variant have been reported in about one-third of US states.
Scientists are still working to determine how omicron compares with the delta variant in terms of transmissibility and disease severity, and how much the existing vaccines and therapies protect against the new variant.
The CDC recently strengthened its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older following the emergence of omicron.
“I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a recent statement. “I also want to encourage people to get a COVID-19 test if they are sick. Increased testing will help us identify Omicron quickly.”
Health officials say the following known precautions should be taken to prevent the spread of omicron or any other variant:
· Get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster.
· Wear well-fitting masks in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings.
· Get tested if you have symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, have traveled as noted under CDC guidelines or have been in a setting where you may have been exposed.
· Stay home if you are sick.
· Wash hands frequently.
· Stay away from crowds.
· Improve ventilation in your home and workplace.
· Take extra care to avoid exposure to the virus if you have medical conditions or live with someone with medical conditions.