Two suspected case of monkeypox are being investigated in South Florida, state health officials said.
Health officials in Broward County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the cases which appear to be related to international travel, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County said news releases.
Both people are in isolation, and local Department of Health officials were notifying people who may have been exposed to the patients. No other details were provided.
Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic. Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa, but as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States, and another 50 suspected ones.
The first recent case of monkeypox in the U.S. was confirmed last Wednesday in Massachusetts. Suspected cases have surfaced since mid-May in Portugal, Spain, the U.K., Canada and Austria. Two possible cases also have been identified in New York City, according to the New York Times.
Most patients start with fever, body aches, chills, fatigue, and a swelling of the lymph nodes, before it progresses to the rest of the body in the form of a rash or “pox.” People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.
Human-to-human transmission generally requires prolonged face-to-face contact, or direct contact with lesions or contaminated items, according to the Florida Department of Health. This makes the risk of exposure to the masses low.
A leading adviser to the World Health Organization described the unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox in developed countries as “a random event” that appears to have been caused by sexual activity in Europe.
Experts say the smallpox vaccine, which is prevalent in the U.S., is likely to provide cross-protection.
On Sunday during his first public comments on the disease, President Joe Biden said, “It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential.”
Asked whether the U.S. has enough stockpile of that vaccine to handle the monkeypox spread, Biden said, “I think we do have enough to deal with the likelihood of a problem.”